Man imprisons wife in cage for four years

A 41-year-old man, Ame Edjeketa, has been arrested for allegedly imprisoning his wife in a fabricated cage for four years in their residence at Orerokpe community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. Prior to this, the victim, a mother of three, Gladys, was accused of witchcraft. It took the intervention of a civil society group, Behind Bars Initiative, before she regained her freedom yesterday An activist, Harrison Gwamishuu, of the Behind Bars Initiative, revealed that the victim, who hails from Ozoro but married the suspect, an indigene of Orerokpe, had lost weight before she was rescued.

Gwamishuu said the suspect and his family members accused the victim of being a witch after which they locked her up in the said cage in their residence since 2016. He said: “Despite accusing the woman of being a witch, the husband on several occasions made way into the cage where she was left to die to have sex with her.

“She had three of their children while she was in the cage.” The victim had been rushed to the Emergency Unit of the General Hospital in Orerokpe for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the story was true. She said: “On interrogation, the man said his wife has mental disorder. He told us that he had earlier taken her to her family members who rejected her after which he decided to keep her in the cage for care. But we have arrested him and he is currently in police custody.”

