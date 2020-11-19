Metro & Crime

Man imprisons wife in cage for four years

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

…victim delivered of babies thrice in confinement

A 41-year-old man, Ame Edjeketa, has been arrested for allegedly imprisoning his wife in a fabricated cage for four years in their residence at Orerokpe community in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State. Prior to this, the victim, a mother of three, Gladys, was accused of witchcraft. It took the intervention of a civil society group, Behind Bars Initiative, before she regained her freedom yesterday An activist, Harrison Gwamishuu, of the Behind Bars Initiative, revealed that the victim, who hails from Ozoro but married the suspect, an indigene of Orerokpe, had lost weight before she was rescued.

Gwamishuu said the suspect and his family members accused the victim of being a witch after which they locked her up in the said cage in their residence since 2016. He said: “Despite accusing the woman of being a witch, the husband on several occasions made way into the cage where she was left to die to have sex with her.

“She had three of their children while she was in the cage.” The victim had been rushed to the Emergency Unit of the General Hospital in Orerokpe for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said the story was true. She said: “On interrogation, the man said his wife has mental disorder. He told us that he had earlier taken her to her family members who rejected her after which he decided to keep her in the cage for care. But we have arrested him and he is currently in police custody.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Catholic priest in Enugu dies from COVID-19 complications

Posted on Author Reporter

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following COVID-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre. Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on […]
Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna crisis: Group charges youths on peace building

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has charged youths on the need to shun tendencies that have the capacity of breaching peace in the troubled area. SOKIPEP, which is a peace-building organisation, urged the young men and women to report acts of provocation to the military and other security operatives battling criminal elements in the […]
Metro & Crime

Auchi Poly Rector Jimah is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo State, Dr Momodu Jimah, is dead. He passed on Friday night at 7pm, according to the News Agency of Nigeria. Public Relations Officer of Auchi Polytechnic, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview confirmed the sad incident on Saturday. Oshiobugie said: “The institution is mourning following the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: