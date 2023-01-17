Man in court for alleged fraud in Osun

A 46-year-old man, Ibrahim Tajudeen, has been arraigned before an Osogbo magistrate court for an alleged N270,000 fraud. The police prosecutor, ASP Taiwo Adegoke, informed the court that Tajudeen was arraigned on two counts bordering on fraud and stealing.

He alleged that the defendant committed the crime sometimes in 2018 at Ido, Osun Area, Osogbo. According to the charge sheet, the crimes committed by the defendant are contrary and punishable under Section 417, 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 31 Vol II laws of Osun State 2002.

The defendant who is standing trial on two counts, pleaded not guilty to the

charge. Counsel to the defendant, T.O Idowu, prayed the court to grant his client bail and promised to provide a reliable surety. The magistrate, M.A Olatunji, in his ruling granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum. He stated that the surety’s residence must be verified by the I.P.O and one of the sureties must be a level 12 civil servant.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 13, 2023 for hearing.

