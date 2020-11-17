Man in court for assaulting LASTMA officer

A man, Ben Emmanuel, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court at Yaba for allegedly assaulting a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer.

Emmanuel, who pleaded not guilty, was arraigned on a two-count charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm on the LASTMA official.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, said in a statement that the defendant committed the alleged offence on November 8, 2020 at Jakande Junction area of Lekki.

The commissioner said the defendant, in company with some persons (now at large), allegedly assaulted and inflicted injuries on Ismaila Lukman, a LASTMA officer, who was carrying out his assigned official duties on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Lekki.

Onigbanjo added that the defendant was charged under Section 245 and Resisting a Public Officer while engaged in discharge of his lawful duties under Section 117(1).

The commissioner sounded a note of warning to members of the public to stop harassment of officials of the state government carrying out their lawful duties

However, the presiding magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till November 26, 2020 for trial.

