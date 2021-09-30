Man in court for attempted murder

A 26-year-old man, Mr. Jamiu Idris, has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Ikeja, Lagos State, for attempted murder. According to the prosecutor, Mr. Emada, the accused attempted to kill one Monday Apeku by using a broken bottle to stab him on his chest and shoulder, thereby causing severe injuries to his body. Emada said the accused committed the offence on September 20, 2021, along Awoyokun Street, Onipanu, Lagos in the Lagos State Magisterial District. He explained that the offence is punishable under section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State. The Chief Magistrate consequently ordered the accused to be remanded in a correctional center pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP). The case was then adjourned till October 4, 2021.

