Man in court for attempted murder

A 26-year-old man, Mr. Jamiu Idris, has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Ikeja, Lagos State, for attempted murder. According to the prosecutor, Mr. Emada, the accused attempted to kill one Monday Apeku by using a broken bottle to stab him on his chest and shoulder, thereby causing severe injuries to his body. Emada said the accused committed the offence on September 20, 2021, along Awoyokun Street, Onipanu, Lagos in the Lagos State Magisterial District. He explained that the offence is punishable under section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State. The Chief Magistrate consequently ordered the accused to be remanded in a correctional center pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP). The case was then adjourned till October 4, 2021.
Related Articles
Another journalist beaten in Imo over news report
Barely three weeks after a local publisher in Imo State was beaten up by thugs loyal to a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, another journalist, Ike Nwosu was on Tuesday beaten black and blue by thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker for Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma. Ike Nwosu, who reports for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos to auction 44 cars seized from traffic violators
The Lagos State government is set to auction 44 cars seized from offenders who drove against traffic (one-way) in the state. This was revealed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile. “The list below includes the name and registration number of vehicles to be auctioned today. These […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state. The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in June last […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)