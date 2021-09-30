Metro & Crime

Man in court for attempted murder

Posted on Author Ebube Eruchalu Comments Off on Man in court for attempted murder

A 26-year-old man, Mr. Jamiu Idris, has been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Ikeja, Lagos State, for attempted murder. According to the prosecutor, Mr. Emada, the accused attempted to kill one Monday Apeku by using a broken bottle to stab him on his chest and shoulder, thereby causing severe injuries to his body. Emada said the accused committed the offence on September 20, 2021, along Awoyokun Street, Onipanu, Lagos in the Lagos State Magisterial District. He explained that the offence is punishable under section 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State. The Chief Magistrate consequently ordered the accused to be remanded in a correctional center pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP). The case was then adjourned till October 4, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Another journalist beaten in Imo over news report

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

Barely three weeks after a local publisher in Imo State was beaten up by thugs loyal to a lawmaker in the State House of Assembly, another journalist, Ike Nwosu was on Tuesday beaten black and blue by thugs allegedly loyal to the lawmaker for Oguta state constituency, Hon. Frank Ugboma. Ike Nwosu, who reports for […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos to auction 44 cars seized from traffic violators

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State government is set to auction 44 cars seized from offenders who drove against traffic (one-way) in the state. This was revealed on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Mr Gboyega Akosile. “The list below includes the name and registration number of vehicles to be auctioned today. These […]
Metro & Crime

Roads’ refund: We received only N27bn, not N38bn – Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government at the weekend said it only received N27 billion from the Federal Government as against the N38 billion approved in the middle of last year as refund for the road projects executed by the state.   The Federal Government, had during one of the Federal Executive Council meeting in June last […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica