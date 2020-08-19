Metro & Crime

Man in court for stealing yam in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A 46-year-old man, Idris Hammed, accused of stealing 847 tubers of yam, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti.
The police charged Hammed with four counts bordering on theft.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, in Omuo-Ekiti.
She alleged that the defendant stole 100 tubers of yam valued at N100,000; property of one Oluwagbemi Oluwasegun.
Also, Ikebuilo alleged that the defendant stole 400 tubers of yam valued at N500,000 and belonging to one Olorunfemi Omotosho.
Similarly, the prosecutor alleged that on July 15, in Omuo-Ekiti, the defendant stole 42 tubers of yam valued at N100,000 belonging to one Michael Tominiyi, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
She added that the defendant also stole 205 tubers of yam valued at N185,000 belonging to one Famoroti Ajayi.
The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.
The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable her to study the case file and present her witnesses.
The defendant pleaded not guilty.
His counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.
Chief Magistrate Adefumike Anoma admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N20,000 with one surety in like sum.
She adjourned the case until September 7 for hearing.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam

*Lalong directs all cabinet members to also be tested Plateau State Commissioner for Commence and Industry Hon. Abe Aku has been tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the state’s Governor Barr. Simon Bako Lalong immediately directed all commissioners and members of the State Executive Council to undergo testing for COVID-19 and thereafter isolate themselves beginning from […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Polo donates items, salutes journalists’ courage in tackling fake news

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited has donated items to journalists as one of the frontline workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, saying those responsible for dissemination of factual information on the pandemic deserve appreciation.   Presenting items to the members of the press corps of the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda […]
Metro & Crime

Rape: Nigeria records 155 cases per month – Lawyer

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya   ABAKALIKI

Metro (pix: r ….Sex-for-marks devalues Nigerian varsities certificates, says EU-UN   A legal practitioner, Mrs. Ijeoma Mike-Ajanwachukwu, on Monday said 155 rape cases are recorded every month in the country. She said the figure is only for reported cases of the act.   Ajanwachukwu, who is the  Desk Officer; Child Abuse and Trafficking in Ebonyi State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: