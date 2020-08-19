Man in court for stealing yam in Ekiti

A 46-year-old man, Idris Hammed, accused of stealing 847 tubers of yam, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti.

The police charged Hammed with four counts bordering on theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, in Omuo-Ekiti.

She alleged that the defendant stole 100 tubers of yam valued at N100,000; property of one Oluwagbemi Oluwasegun.

Also, Ikebuilo alleged that the defendant stole 400 tubers of yam valued at N500,000 and belonging to one Olorunfemi Omotosho.

Similarly, the prosecutor alleged that on July 15, in Omuo-Ekiti, the defendant stole 42 tubers of yam valued at N100,000 belonging to one Michael Tominiyi, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She added that the defendant also stole 205 tubers of yam valued at N185,000 belonging to one Famoroti Ajayi.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable her to study the case file and present her witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Mr Gbenga Ariyibi, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Adefumike Anoma admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until September 7 for hearing.

