Man in court over alleged culpable homicide, remanded

The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday, arraigned one Abraham Uver, in a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Gbajimba Divisional Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), through a reference letter No: AR:3100/BNS/GU/VOL.1/115 dated May 11

Shaagee told the court that one Emmanuel Akaa, reported the case at Gbajimba Divisional Police Station.

He said that one Gbamwuan Anagh, allegedly mobilised his people to abduct his six brothers while they were in their farm in the area, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“That on May 11, six of his brothers: Ushahemba Tyav, Tyokula Achika, Kundaiyol Nongov, Terdue Tyo, Desmond Numsor and Aondoahemen Ahe, all of the same address, went to their farm at beach area and one Gbamwuan Anagh, mobilised his people, led by his son, Aondoaver Gbamwuan, popularly known as Anboy to abduct all of them.

“They took them to Asom village inside one forest, thereafter, Terkula Achika, and Ushahemba Tyav were found dead, by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Agro Rangers Team, while Aondoahemba Ahe was said to have escaped.”

She said that during police investigation: Chief Samuel Ayayol, the kindred head of Unyande, Chief James Abu, district head of Uviir, Targema Ikpaikyor, Shianodo Targema, Terzungwe Iwar, Isaac Asema, Joseph Azenda, Mpuuga Tagh, Daniel Targema, Joshua Aondofa, Terseer Kuhe and Gbamwuan Anagh, were arrested and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court 1, Makurdi.

The prosecutor said that the accused, Abraham Uver, who is currently standing trial for allegedly committing the crime escaped.

She said that the offence contravened Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue State 2004.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for lack of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Ms Rose Iyorshe, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Maximum Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

The case was adjourned until August 13 for further mention.

