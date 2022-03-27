News

Man, in-law kidnap on train station during father’ burial in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

A man, Sunday Afam and his in-law, Mr Eric Etunim, have been kidnapped at Ekuku-Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State during the burial ceremony of their father.

The victims were said to be on their way to the venue of the ceremony when they were waylaid at gunpoint at the train station at Owa-Oyibu, the neighbouring Ika North East Local Government Area.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said their abductors have established contact and demanded N13 million as ransom to release them unhurt.

He said: “Mr Chukwuyem Afam, a son to late Sunday Afam whose burial was slated for last Saturday at Ekuku-Agbor, and one of their in-laws, who was sent to go and carry him from the train station at Owa Oyibu, were held hostage and abducted.

“They were driving to Ekuku-Agbor when they were accosted by the suspected kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air, before whisking them away.”

He said Chukwuyem travelled down from Abuja on Friday for the burial of his father and called on one of their in-laws (Etunim) to pick him up before they were kidnapped together.

“The perpetrators have contacted us with an initial demand of N13 million ransom, which they later brought down to N5 million per person.”

The source said the burial rite was conducted amidst apprehension and lamented that it was not shifted because food and drinks had been perfected.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba Sunday said the command has launched a manhunt for the hoodlums.

He expressed hope that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

