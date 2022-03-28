Metro & Crime

Man, in-law kidnapped at train station on way to father’s burial in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

…abductors demand N10m

 

A man, Sunday Afam and his in-law, Mr Eric Etunim, have been kidnapped at Ekuku-Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State during the burial ceremony of their father.

 

The victims were said to be on their way to the venue of the ceremony when they were waylaid at gun point at the train station at Owa-Oyibu, the neighbouring Ika North East local government area. A family source who pleaded anonymity, said their abductors have established contact and demanded N13 million as ransom to release them unhurt.

 

He said: “Mr Chukwuyem Afam, a son to late Sunday Afam whose burial was slated for last Saturday at Ekuku-Agbor, and one of their in-laws, who was sent to go and carry him from the train station at Owa Oyibu, were held hostage and abducted.

 

“They were driving to Ekuku-Agbor when they were accosted by the suspected kidnappers who shot sporadically into the air, before whisking them away.” He said Chukwuyem travelled down from Abuja on Friday for the burial of his father and called on one of their inlaws (Etunim) to pick him up before they were kidnapped together.

 

“The perpetrators have contacted us with an initial demand of N13 million ransom, which they later brought down to N5 million per person,” he said.

 

 

The source said the burial rite was conducted amidst apprehension and lamented that the burial was not shifted as food and drinks preparation have been perfected.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said the command has launched manhunt for the hoodlums. He expressed hope that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo Chief Registrar, Badrudeen, dies at 53

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The Chief Registrar, Oyo State High Court of Justice, Alhaja Fatimo Badrudeen, is dead. She was aged 53 years. New Telegraph’s checks revealed that the former Chief Magistrate and incumbent Chief Registrar was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) Monday morning and there she ended her journey. The late judicial officer was the first child of late […]
Metro & Crime

60-yr-old woman’s dead body found in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba

There was uneasy calm at Amachai axis of Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State Saturday as a lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found dangling from a tree in the community. It was learnt that the deceased, simply identified as Mrs Okenyi, was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, after […]
Metro & Crime

LassaFever: Casetolljumpsto92, asnew deaths recorded in Bauchi, Ebonyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The death toll for Lassa Fever in Nigeria from January 2021 has jumped to 92, with Bauchi and Ebonyi States recording new deaths. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this yesterday in its latest situation report on the outbreak of the disease in the country.   According to the NCDC, week 50, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica