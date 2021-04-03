Arts & Entertainments

Man in throuple relationship shares photos with his girlfriends

A man, who is currently in a serious relationship with two beautiful ladies, has showed off his girlfriends on Twitter. The twitter user, identified as Raimage, shared photos of him and the ladies loving up at the beach side. Sharing the photos on Thursday, he showered praises on one of his girls for being so amazing, and for making him and his other girl feel whole.

In his words; “To be able to fall in love with someone that makes two people feel whole says so much about how amazing she is.” However, while some fans applauded the lovers, others condemned their relationship.

