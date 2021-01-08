MAN: Increment in power price’ll shrink economy

Nigerian economy will bear the brunt of the recently announced hike in electricity tariff, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said. The association, in a position paper released yesterday, said the increment would automatically lead to a reduction in capacity utilisation for manufacturers, thus a further decline in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and large-scale unemployment across the 76 manufacturing sub-sectors would become inevitable.

Although the Federal Government yesterday said it had directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to shift the implementation of the fresh electricity tariff hike to end of this month, MAN said the hike would trigger a reverse-multiplier effect as the cost of production would escalate and the headways already made in the sector would be eroded. “This is because most of MAN-member companies are classified in the ‘D’ categorization (D1, D2, and D3) where the tariff is the highest,” the manufacturers stated.

Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, added that the manufacturing sub-sectoral groups with higher energy consumption, which includes Basic Metal, Iron and Steel and Fabricated Metal Products; Domestic & Industrial, Rubber and Foam; Non-Metallic Mineral Product; and Chemical & Pharmaceuticals sectoral groups would be worse off if the increment is implemented. The group added that the electricity tariff hike would also lead to a decrease in foreign exchange earnings from the sector as the high cost of production feeds into export commodity prices, while there would be a reduction in government tax revenue occasioned by a drop in sales, as a lesser quantum of disposable income will be available to purchase manufactured goods.

“The manufacturing sector is already plagued with a high-cost operating environment emanating principally from the high cost of energy – poor regulation. This poor condition is responsible for the oscillatory performance of the sector. It is, therefore, important that any policy that will add to the already bloated cost of production in the sector should be avoided.

“One would normally expect that before embarking on this outrageous increase in electricity tariff, its impact on the manufacturing sector and the economy at large would have been properly evaluated to mitigate a crowding-out effect on the economy in general and the productive sector in particular,” MAN said. “The manufacturing sector, which is the engine of sustainable growth, is still struggling with the debilitating impact of the pandemic and is yet to recuperate.

The expectation of operators is that government will continue to provide stimulus packages that will aid the recovery of the sector and avert the shutdown of factories nationwide with a multiplier effect on the employment of about five million workers,” MAN stated in the position paper. According to them, gas is produced locally to curb flaring and there is no transparent framework in place to ensure that electricity consumers enjoy a reduction in tariff when these indices decline.

They advised government to, as a matter of urgency and national interest, suspend the recent increase in electricity tariff until the economy improves or certain mutually agreed economic attainment thresholds are met. “The recent increase in electricity tariff is not manufacturing friendly and ill-timed because it will exacerbate the already high manufacturing cost environment, worsen competitiveness, further depress productivity in the sector and May exclude Nigeria from the list of beneficiaries of AfCFTA.

“The recent increase, which is following a major review three months ago, is not in the best interest of the Nigerian economy, judging from the prevailing economic ambience of the nation and its impact on vital manufacturing, economic, social and development indicators.

“Government should, as a matter of urgency and national interest, suspend the recent increase in electricity tariff until the economy improves or certain mutually agreed economic attainment thresholds are met,” MAN said.

While noting that there was an urgent need to evolve a more realistic tariff structure that will support the growth of the energy sector and the productive sector simultaneously, the association said: “Government, being a major stakeholder in the electricity industry, should concentrate on developing processes and policies to attract significant investment to encourage scale generation with improved transmission and distribution infrastructure in the industry.”

