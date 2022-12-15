MAN: Inflation, others posing risks to Nigeria’s real sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that surging inflation rate, rising debt profile and protracted foreign exchange crisis have shown that Nigeria is now a difficult place to run business successfully. The association noted that the shocking inflation rate, debt profile and exchange rate crisis were bad omen for the real sector of the economy, which is the heartbeat and livewire of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told the New Telegraph in Lagos that many manufacturing firms could no longer cope with the happenings in the macro-economic environment, especially with regard to the inflation rate, protracted foreign exchange crisis and other inherent challenges. Speaking on inflation rate, the MAN DG explained that consumer prices had been on the upward trajectory since November 2021, rising consistently from 15.40 per cent to 21.09 per cent as at October 2022. Apart from rising to doubledigit, the MAN boss noted that the rate had risen over a period of 12 months and still counting. According to him, structura factors such as persistent pressure on food prices due to disruption in the agricultural value chain, higher energy cost for industries, foreign exchange scarcity, insecurity in key food-producing states, and poor infrastructure have continued to drive consumer prices at a double-digit rate.

He said: “Looking forward, inflation is expected to sustain its double-digit level in the short to medium term largely driven by persistent food supply shocks, foreign exchange illiquidity, higher energy costs, speculative spending based on the naira redesign policy, insecurity, and electioneering campaign spending. “These structural factors will continue to mount pressure on domestic consumer prices.”

On Nigeria’s debt profile, Ajayi-Kadir said that Nigeria’s debt-servicing bill had increased by 1.8 per cent from N896.56 billion in 2022 Q1 to N912.71 billion in Q2’22. He pointed out that in Q2’22, Nigeria spent N664.73 billion on domestic debt servicing, while it spent $597.95 million (N247.98 billion) on external debt servicing, giving a total of N912.71 billion. Consequently, he said, the borrowings were significantly increasing, and Nigeria is struggling to service these debts due to revenue mobilisation challenges and an increased fuel subsidy burden. To him: “The international monetary fund (IMF) has warned that debt servicing may gulp 100 per cent of the federal government’s revenue by 2026 if the government fails to implement adequate measures to improve revenue generation.” On foreign exchange, the MAN boss said the protracted challenges for the naira exchange rate were deep-rooted. He said: “In the course of the year and recently too, the CBN announced the naira redesign project, which drove some speculative spending that helped the naira to appreciate but that was short-lived because of lack of fundamentals to sustain such appreciation. “The real solution to our forex scarcity crises is to boost production and expand exports. “We must also resolve the crises around oil production as 80 per cent of forex earnings come from the oil and gas exports. The naira witnessed has recorded a continuous fall from N415/ USD early in the first quarter to about N443/USD as at mid- November.”

