Business

MAN: Inflation, others posing risks to Nigeria’s real sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that surging inflation rate, rising debt profile and protracted foreign exchange crisis have shown that Nigeria is now a difficult place to run business successfully. The association noted that the shocking inflation rate, debt profile and exchange rate crisis were bad omen for the real sector of the economy, which is the heartbeat and livewire of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told the New Telegraph in Lagos that many manufacturing firms could no longer cope with the happenings in the macro-economic environment, especially with regard to the inflation rate, protracted foreign exchange crisis and other inherent challenges. Speaking on inflation rate, the MAN DG explained that consumer prices had been on the upward trajectory since November 2021, rising consistently from 15.40 per cent to 21.09 per cent as at October 2022. Apart from rising to doubledigit, the MAN boss noted that the rate had risen over a period of 12 months and still counting. According to him, structura factors such as persistent pressure on food prices due to disruption in the agricultural value chain, higher energy cost for industries, foreign exchange scarcity, insecurity in key food-producing states, and poor infrastructure have continued to drive consumer prices at a double-digit rate.

He said: “Looking forward, inflation is expected to sustain its double-digit level in the short to medium term largely driven by persistent food supply shocks, foreign exchange illiquidity, higher energy costs, speculative spending based on the naira redesign policy, insecurity, and electioneering campaign spending. “These structural factors will continue to mount pressure on domestic consumer prices.”

On Nigeria’s debt profile, Ajayi-Kadir said that Nigeria’s debt-servicing bill had increased by 1.8 per cent from N896.56 billion in 2022 Q1 to N912.71 billion in Q2’22. He pointed out that in Q2’22, Nigeria spent N664.73 billion on domestic debt servicing, while it spent $597.95 million (N247.98 billion) on external debt servicing, giving a total of N912.71 billion. Consequently, he said, the borrowings were significantly increasing, and Nigeria is struggling to service these debts due to revenue mobilisation challenges and an increased fuel subsidy burden. To him: “The international monetary fund (IMF) has warned that debt servicing may gulp 100 per cent of the federal government’s revenue by 2026 if the government fails to implement adequate measures to improve revenue generation.” On foreign exchange, the MAN boss said the protracted challenges for the naira exchange rate were deep-rooted. He said: “In the course of the year and recently too, the CBN announced the naira redesign project, which drove some speculative spending that helped the naira to appreciate but that was short-lived because of lack of fundamentals to sustain such appreciation. “The real solution to our forex scarcity crises is to boost production and expand exports. “We must also resolve the crises around oil production as 80 per cent of forex earnings come from the oil and gas exports. The naira witnessed has recorded a continuous fall from N415/ USD early in the first quarter to about N443/USD as at mid- November.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria affected as OPEC+ cuts global oil supply by 2m bpd

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Nigeria, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate and Russia are among countries affected as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) on Wednesday agreed to cut global crude output by two million barrels per day. This is an attempt to halt a fall in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy. […]
Business

IHS, others honoured at CSR-in-Action’s Community, Human Rights Awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading telecommunications Infrastructure Company, IHS, and international oil & gas giant, TotalEnergies, were amongst the winners honoured at the third Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, which was held in Lagos recently. The CAHR Awards, which honours individuals and organisations contributing selflessly to community development and inclusion in Africa, is an initiative of CSR-in- Action […]
Business

NSIA’s asset base hits N1.22trn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…Transits to Asset Managment Company   The 2021 financial performance of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment (NSIA) has shown the Authority continued resilience to the global harsh economic outlook. Coming against the backdrop of the challenging operating environment which has tested the resilience of institutions and businesses globally, the NSIA has continued to weather the storm […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica