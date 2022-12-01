MAN: Inflation, subsidy pushing economy into debt slavery

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the country’s inflation rate at 17-year-high of 21.09 per cent and petroleum subsidy payment are not only draining government’s coffers but accelerating the path of the economy to a debt peonage. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known in a statement yesterday, while reacting to the GDP report for the third quarter (Q3) as released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

He explained that despite higher oil prices as well as improvement in trade, the expansion of the growth of the Nigerian economy remained sluggishly above the population growth rate. The MAN DG noted that the accompanying prospect of establishing a strong fiscal space and buoyant foreign reserve remained unutilised in the country. The industrialist stated that fiscal indiscipline, heightening insecurity; slow COVID-19 recovery, oil theft and the war-induced energy crisis were the lingering factors driving the economic headwinds.

In addition, he added that recent environmental and climatic challenges were significantly leaving a negative mark on the country’s GDP. Speaking on the implication for the national economy on the Q3 GDP, the MAN DG said, the declining GDP was bringing about jobless growth. “The declining growth is anindicationof lowerproduction and lower employment. Therefore, the continuous downturn of the economy has further validated the urgent need to release an updated unemployment rate that corresponds with the current economic situation.” “The last published figure was in December 2020 at 33.33. “Analysts had projected that the country’s rate of unemployment is well above the 40 per cent mark,” he noted. Also, the MAN boss added that the Q3 GDP decline was a setback on the fight against poverty. He said: “In an economy with an average population growthrateof 2.6percent, the recentrealGDPgrowthof 2.25 percent implies that real GDP percapitagrowthhasdepreciated by 0.35 per cent.”

