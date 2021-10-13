Man invades Ogun school with thugs to attack teacher for beating his daughter

The police in Ogun State yesterday arrested a 35-year-old man, Abidemi Oluwaseun, for allegedly invading a public school with thugs to attack a teacher who he accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter. The suspect was arrested together with one Fayesele Olabanji, 25 and Alebiosu Quawiyu, 24, who he allegedly contracted to attack his daughter’s teacher. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta. According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a distress call received from the Principal of Baptist Girls College, Idiaba, Abeokuta, that three men invaded the school with an unregistered vehicle, armed with brand new cutlass and threatening to hack down a teacher of the school with the cutlass.

