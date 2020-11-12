Metro & Crime

Man jailed 14 years for defiling 11-year-old girl

An Abeokuta High Court yesterday sentenced a 36-year-old man, Mutiu Ajibola, to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a 11-year-old girl. Ajibola, who resides at Somoke village, Owode-Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State was convicted on a one-count charge of having sexual intercourse with a child. In her judgement, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, held that all evidence tender before the court proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged. Dipeolu, therefore, sentenced Ajibola to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The prosecuting counsel, A. A. Adewale had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on December 11, 2018 at about 4:00pm at Ofada road at Somoke village via Owode-Egba in the state.

Adewale disclosed that the convict had unlawful carnal knowledge of an 11-year-old girl (name withheld). He said the offence contravened Section 32 of the Child Rights Laws of Ogun 2006. Adewale explained that the victim was hawking “Fufu” at Somoke village when the convict called her attention that he wanted to buy “Fufu.”

He said: “The convict asked her to come inside the room, but she told him that her mother had instructed her not to enter into anybody’s room while she was hawking. “The convict pushed her inside his room, carried her into his bed and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her which caused her to bleed from her vagina.

“Ajibola asked her to go home after threatening her not to tell anyone or else she would die. “But when she got home, her mother got to know when she noticed stains of blood on her daughter’s cloth. “She thereafter reported the convict to the community vigilantes who arrested the convict in his house.”

