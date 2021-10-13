Metro & Crime

Man jailed 14 years for sexual abuse of two boys

A high court in Abeokuta, Ogun, on Wednesday, sentenced a 27-year-old man, Jeremiah Edet, to 14 years imprisonment for sexually abusing two teenagers.

The police charged Edet with an act of gross indecency.

Delivering judgment virtually, the Chief Judge of Ogun, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Dipeolu held that the prosecution had proven it case beyond reasonable doubt and, therefore, sentenced Edet to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Oluwaseni Ogunjimi, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, said the convict committed the offence several times between 2017 and 2018 at Magboro area of Ogun.

Ogunjimi said the convict had sex with the victims who were entrusted in his care by their parents, through their anus.

The prosecutor said that the convict persuaded the parents of the boys, who were members of his church, to allow him take custody of the boys.

The boys, the court was told, were running from being killed by members of their fathers’ families.

“The boys, while living with Edet, were severally abused sexually by the convict, who threatened them not to tell anybody.

“The 16-year-old had to run away from the convict when he could no longer bear the experience while the mother of the 14-year -old boy who grew uncomfortable with her son’s look and attitude pleaded with some members to prevail on Edet to return her son.

“It was while at home that one of the boys, upon questioning, revealed to his mother the several instances of sexual abuse that he and the other victim suffered from Edet.

“The boys were taken to the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board for a checkup, where growth was found in their anus.

“The doctor revealed to the parents that the growth could have been caused by sexual abuse,” the prosecutor said.

