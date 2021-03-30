Metro & Crime

Man jailed 20 days for aiding Nigerian to acquire Ghanaian passport

The Kaneshie District Court in Ghana has sentenced a 28-year-old mason to 20 days imprisonment for aiding a Nigerian to acquire a Ghanaian passport.
Joseph Awuah would also pay a fine of GHC2, 400.00 in default and serve 30 days imprisonment.
Awuah was charged with abetting of crime to wit attempting to obtain Ghanaian passport through false declaration.
Awuah pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Ms Rosemond Egyiri, which convicted him on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.
Chief Superintendent of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Mr Adolf Asenso-Aboagye, said Awuah was arrested by the GIS Takoradi Command for aiding one Wisdom Eugene Iyamu, a Nigerian, to attempt to procure a Ghanaian passport.
According to Chief Supt Asenso-Aboagye, investigations revealed that Joseph met Wisdom and one Kelly at Arvo Hotel in Takoradi and the said Kelly enquired from Joseph if he could assist Wisdom to acquire a Ghanaian passport.
The prosecutor said Kelly then gave Joseph GHC550.00 to start the processing of the passport, Ghanaweb.com reports.
He said Joseph bought a passport form and booked an appointment in the name of Anthony Kwarteng for Wisdom.
He said Wisdom, Kelly and Joseph proceeded to the Passport Application Centre in Accra, where the GIS officials arrested Wisdom.
The prosecutor added that Joseph and Kelly absconded. He said Joseph was put under surveillance and was picked up at a cyber café at Takoradi while processing other applicants’ forms.

Reporter

