Law

Man jailed 25 years for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Barely three years after he was arraigned, a middle-aged man, Nura Asumoge, was at the weekend, sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja for defiling a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Lagos.

 

The defendant, Asumoge was earlier arraigned by the Lagos State government on a one-count charge in 2018. Nura Asumoge, who, however, pleaded guilty to the charge, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim, threatening her from informing her parents shortly after he was said to have sent the unsuspecting underage victim on an errand on 3rd April, 2018.

 

Prosecutor Arinola Momoh-Ayonkanmbi of the state Ministry of Justice had urged the court to sentence the defendant accordingly having proved the charge against him beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant indeed committed the offence for which he was charged.

 

She noted that evidence brought before the court by the prosecution had proved the allegation of the crime levied against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

 

However, the trial judge, Justice A.O. Soladoye in her judgement, stated that the evidence provided by the prosecutors were credible and compelling, providing enough ground for the conviction of the defendant.

 

Justice Soladoye found the defendant guilty of the charge as punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and sentenced him accordingly. She said: “You are hereby sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a 13 year-old girl.”

 

Also, she ordered that the convict, Nura Asumoge’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.

 

It will be recalled, that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu during the advocacy walk against domestic violence organised by DSVRT, had emphasised the commitment of the state government to the safety and well-being of the Girl- Child and women in Lagos State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

How 7 accused persons swindled bank of N900m, by witness

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An employee of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Olayinka Olaleye, narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos on how seven men allegedly withdrew the sum of N900 million from the bank’s database belonging to several of its customers.   The seven men accused of the fraud were Gideon Oluwatimileyin, Osita Martyns, Daramola Samuel […]
Law

Agbakoba tasks FG on path to economic growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has said that for Nigeria to experience rapid economic growth there was the need for some agencies of the Federal Government to come together and harness their potential.   “I like to see agencies such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and […]
Law

Awomolo, others back Siyonbola for NBA 1st VP post

Posted on Author Foluso Ogunmodede

Ahead of this week’s election of the lawyers’ umbrella – the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), members of the gown and the wig including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and FIDA Regional Vice-President, Africa (North & West), Mrs. Victoria Olufunmilayo Awomomlo, have endorsed Ms Ganiat Adetutu Siyonbola for the exalted post of 1st Vice-President of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica