Man jailed 25 years for defiling 13-year-old schoolgirl

Barely three years after he was arraigned, a middle-aged man, Nura Asumoge, was at the weekend, sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja for defiling a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Lagos.

The defendant, Asumoge was earlier arraigned by the Lagos State government on a one-count charge in 2018. Nura Asumoge, who, however, pleaded guilty to the charge, forcefully had sexual intercourse with the victim, threatening her from informing her parents shortly after he was said to have sent the unsuspecting underage victim on an errand on 3rd April, 2018.

Prosecutor Arinola Momoh-Ayonkanmbi of the state Ministry of Justice had urged the court to sentence the defendant accordingly having proved the charge against him beyond reasonable doubt that the defendant indeed committed the offence for which he was charged.

She noted that evidence brought before the court by the prosecution had proved the allegation of the crime levied against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the trial judge, Justice A.O. Soladoye in her judgement, stated that the evidence provided by the prosecutors were credible and compelling, providing enough ground for the conviction of the defendant.

Justice Soladoye found the defendant guilty of the charge as punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) and sentenced him accordingly. She said: “You are hereby sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the offence of defilement of a 13 year-old girl.”

Also, she ordered that the convict, Nura Asumoge’s name be entered into the Sexual Offenders Register in Lagos State.

It will be recalled, that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu during the advocacy walk against domestic violence organised by DSVRT, had emphasised the commitment of the state government to the safety and well-being of the Girl- Child and women in Lagos State.

