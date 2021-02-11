Metro & Crime

Man jailed 50 years for defiling eight-year-old girl

Lagos State Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a man, Okechukwu Onyeakazi, to 50 years’ imprisonment for defiling and eight-year-old girl in Lagos. This was even as the Lagos District Prosecutors Office, a sub-unit of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP)said it handled over 1,700 cases at the state Magistrates’ Court in 2020.

On the defilement case, Justice S. Nwaka-Gbagi delivered the judgement in the charge No. ID/3901C/2017 in the suit, the State of Lagos versus Okechukwu Onyeakazi. The defendant, who pleaded guilty, defiled the minor by putting his fingers into her “bumbum” and also inserted his penis into her vagina on a different occasion. The convict was earlier arrested by the police and arraigned on a onecount charge of defilement, which contravenes the Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State.

The prosecution counsel, Adebayo Haroun, had told the court during the trial that the convict committed the offence in 2017 at Shogunle area of Lagos State. Haroun urged the court to sentence the defendant accordingly, having found him guilty of the charges against him. Delivering judgement on the case, Nwaka-Gbagi held that the

He said: “Among those arrested are four elders, five females and 49 youths. They were apprehended in different parts of the Island. They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.” evidence and the two witnesses presented before the court by the prosecution were tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

Onyeakazi was sentenced to 50 years’ imprisonment. Meanwhile, speaking on the 1700 cases, the Director of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi, said the decision to create the District Prosecutor’s Office was an administrative decision and the project had been closely monitored.

