Metro & Crime

Man jailed 53 years for raping 19-year-old UNILAG student

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comments Off on Man jailed 53 years for raping 19-year-old UNILAG student

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday sentenced a 34-year-old man, John Otema, to 53 years imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old student (name withheld) of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

 

The rape occurred on the campus of UNILAG. The convict is an alumnus of the UNILAG while the victim is a student of the institution. Otema, a quantity surveyor and facilities manager, was arraigned before Justice Abiola Soladoye on a three-count charge of rape and assault, occasioning harm.

 

Otema was convicted on two out of the three charges and was sentenced to 50 years in prison for rape and three years in prison for assault. However, the court found Otema not guilty of the third charge of rape involving another lady. The second lady is a 20-year-old student of the institution.

 

Delivering her judge  ment, Soladoye noted that the demeanour of second lady, in her testimony, was mischievous and she would not have claimed that she was raped if Otema had paid her the N50,000 agreed upon before their rendezvous. In convicting Otema of rape and assault occasioning harm of the victim, the judge noted that in ad-dition to medical evidence and photographs tendered by the prosecution, the lady also identified the defendant as her assailant who bit her back and punched her eyes.

 

She said: “On count two (rape), the defendant is found guilty and is hereby sentenced to 50 years in prison as the evidence adduced before this court  has been proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution.

“With regards to count three (assault occasioning harm) the defendant is found guilty and is hereby sentenced to three years in prison as the prosecution has done its job diligently by proving the charge beyond reasonable doubt,” The judge decried the spate of sexual violence committed against women and girls and said the sentence should serve as deterrent to other sexual offenders in Lagos.

 

She added: “This State of Excellence (Lagos State) has zero tolerance for this sort of crime and the punishment meted out to the defendant will serve as a deterrent to other sex offenders that they too will be caught and brought to justice. “Women and girls like every other member of the society should be respected and not be turned  into prey by sex maniacs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Work on N19bn Etebi Enwang bridge suffers setback

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Tony Anichebe UYO. With less than three years to the end of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration in Akwa Ibom, work has stagnated at the Etebi Enwang bridge in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.   The bridge, the bigger of the two along the 24kilometre Etebi Enwang road was one of the flagship projects […]
Metro & Crime

Teacher in court for allegedly defiling 4-year-old pupil

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A 38-year-old teacher, Ifeanyichukwu Nwasike, on Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defiling his four year-old pupil.   The police charged Nwasike, who resides at No.13 Mofowoku St., Akoka Lagos with defilement. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence. The prosecution counsel, ASP Nurudeen Thomas, told the court that the […]
Metro & Crime

Guber poll: Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole overheating Edo polity–PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the party’s former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of heating up Edo polity ahead the election. Secretary, Publicity subcommittee of PDP National Campaign Council for Edo election, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President […]

%d bloggers like this: