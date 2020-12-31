News

Man jailed 6 months for defaming Jigawa gov, Badaru

A Chief Magistrate’s Court 1 sitting in Dutse has convicted a middle-aged businessman, Sabi’u Ibrahim Chamo to six months imprisonment for defaming t Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar. The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Batula Dauda, however, granted an option of N20, 000 fine and 20 strokes of cane to the convict. Chamo was arraigned for posting malicious statements about the governor on his Facebook page. When the charge was read to Chamo during the trial, he pleaded guilty to the offences he was accused of.

In her judgment, Chief Magistrate Batulu said “this honourable court has sentenced you Sabi’u Chamo to six months in correctional center or alternative of a fine of N20,000 and 20 strokes of cane.

This is to serve as a deterrent to others. All effort to trace the original comments made by Chamo against the governor did not yield any positive result just as the convict had made a new post, apologizing to all those he offended by his malicious comments.

Although Chamo was not specific in his new comments which he posted on his Facebook page on 20th December, 2020, he was apparently apologizing to the governor. Chamo is an adernt supporter of Senator Muhammad Sabo Nakudu, a political rival of Badaru.

