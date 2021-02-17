Man jailed four years for N9.8m fraud

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a 41-year-old man, Oyinlola Adekunle, to four years’ imprisonment for N9.8 million fraud. The judgement was delivered nine years after the case was instituted against the convict.

The prosecutor, Mr. Seun Adebanjo, said the convict defrauded one Solagbade and some others to the tune of N9,820,000 with a pretence of registering them as patent right holders of Comandclem Nigeria Limited. The prosecutor said the convict converted the money to his own and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006

. In his judgement, the judge noted that the case was instituted against the convict in 2012 and the case file had passed through three judges of the Federal High Court. Lifu also considered the remorse of the convict and the record of the convict which shows that he has no criminal record. He held that the jail term, without option of fine, should run concurrently. The court also ordered that a car with registration number BDG 575 AG recovered from the convict be auctioned by the court and the proceeds be remitted to the account of the nominal complainant.

