Man jailed one year for possession of cannabis

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a 32-year-old man, Babarinde Muritala, to one year imprisonment for being in possession of 4.7kg of Indian hemp. Muritala was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) on a one-count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

The convict had told the court during trial that he usually smokes hemp to have power but the two bags attributed to him by NDLEA did not belong to him. The prosecutor, Mr. Ogaga Azuigo, told the court that the defendant was arrested at Akinlalu village, Modakeke, Osun State. He called three witnesses who are officials of the NDLEA and the convict was allowed to defend himself.

Justice Peter Lifu held that a wrap of Indian hemp, which the convict admitted that he was smoking when they arrested him, was enough to believe that Indian hemp was found in his possession. The judge convicted him accordingly. Lifu said possession had been established and the convict did not deny it. However, Mr. D. D. Adegbola, urged the court to be merciful with the convict and discharge him. But the judge sentenced Muritala to one year imprisonment s t a r t i n g from the date of arraignment in February 2019.

