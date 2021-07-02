Man jailed three years for N9m fraud in Osun

Justice Peter Lifu of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday sentenced a 27-year-old man, Oladipupo Akande, to three years’ imprisonment for duping his customers to the tune of N9,697,500. The convict was arraigned on January 15, 2020, on an 11-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud and other fraud-related offences. The prosecutor, Francis Osei, told the court that Akande collected N4,075,000 from one Bolarinwa Akinlolu and N1,250,000 from one Sulaiman Lawal with a pretence to supply them bags of rice but failed to do so. The convict also collected N420,000 from one Adegbite Adewale under the pretence of purchasing a mini-bus for him. The prosecutor explained that the convict collected another N1,010,000 from Adegbite Adewale, N1,820,000 from Afolarin Femi and N1,122,500 from AbduRaheem Shakirat, promising to supply them bags of rice. He committed the crime between November and December 2016 at Osogbo. Some of the complainants testified in court. They said they gave him money in confidence, though without receipt. The convict, who defended himself during the trial, admitted that he owed them some bags of rice but not the amount claimed by the complainants. Justice Lifu found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour, starting from January 30, 2020. The court also ordered that the money should be returned to the complainants in line with the provision of Sections 311 and 401 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA 2015.

