Man jailed two years for possession of Indian hemp

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State yesterday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Makinde Gbolahan, to two years’ imprisonment for possession of 11 kilograms of Indian hemp. The convict was found guilty by Justice Peter Lifu. The judge ruled that the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) prosecutor, Ogaga Azugo, had proved the case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt. Gbolahan was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of 11kg of hemp otherwise known as cannabis sativa. The offence was brought to the court under Section 19 of the NDLEA Act Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The prosecutor said the convict was arrested on April 11, 2017 at Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state. The court held that Gbolahan had been selling the hemp for nine years, and that he was once caught, but refused to change. His counsel, Ronke Awowole, prayed the court to be lenient in sentencing him, promising that he would change for good. Justice Lifu thereby sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment, starting from January 1, 2021.

