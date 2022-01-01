Man kicked off flight for wearing women’s underwear as face mask

Adam Jenne was ordered to disembark the United Airlines flight following his stunt -which he suggests illustrates the “absurdity” of having to wear a face covering on a plane until it reaches cruising altitude. According to Sky News, Adam Jenne,38, was wearing a pink thong over his face as he sat in his seat before the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington took off. A man was kicked off a flight in the US for wearing women’s underwear as a face mask. In footage taken by another passenger and shared widely online, Adam Jenne can be seen wearing a pink thong over his face as he sits in his seat before the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington took off. In footage filmed after the incident, Mr Jenne said he pulled the stunt as an act of “absurdity” in protest of mask-wearing rules on flights. In footage filmed after the incident, Mr Jenne said he pulled the stunt as an act of ‘absurdity’ in protest of mask-wearing rules on flights. A flight attendant can be heard saying: “You’re going to have to come off the plane. We’re not going to let you travel.” Mr Jenne, from Florida, can then be heard asking “Why”, as the staff member replies: “You’re not in mask compliance.” The 38-year-old’s removal from the plane then can be seen to spark a show of support from other passengers, with several reportedly getting up to leave. One can be heard saying: “Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask. I’m out of here, forget it. I’m out of here.” Mr Jenne later said he had pulled the stunt to highlight the “absurdity” of mask-wearing rules on flights. He said: “There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect.” His removal from the plane then can be seen to spark a show of support from other passengers with several getting up to leave. According to United Airline’s website, masks should be able to fully cover the mouth and nose – a condition which Mr Jenne claimed his underwear met. He said he has been banned from United Airlines flights and that he had previously been removed from a Delta Airlines flight for doing the same thing. Sky News has contacted United Airlines for comment.

