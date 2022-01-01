Man kicked off flight for wearing women’s underwear as face mask

Adam Jenne was ordered to disembark the United Airlines flight following his stunt -which he suggests illustrates the “absurdity” of having to wear a face covering on a plane until it reaches cruising altitude. According to Sky News, Adam Jenne,38, was wearing a pink thong over his face as he sat in his seat before the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington took off. A man was kicked off a flight in the US for wearing women’s underwear as a face mask. In footage taken by another passenger and shared widely online, Adam Jenne can be seen wearing a pink thong over his face as he sits in his seat before the flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington took off. In footage filmed after the incident, Mr Jenne said he pulled the stunt as an act of “absurdity” in protest of mask-wearing rules on flights. In footage filmed after the incident, Mr Jenne said he pulled the stunt as an act of ‘absurdity’ in protest of mask-wearing rules on flights. A flight attendant can be heard saying: “You’re going to have to come off the plane. We’re not going to let you travel.” Mr Jenne, from Florida, can then be heard asking “Why”, as the staff member replies: “You’re not in mask compliance.” The 38-year-old’s removal from the plane then can be seen to spark a show of support from other passengers, with several reportedly getting up to leave. One can be heard saying: “Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask. I’m out of here, forget it. I’m out of here.” Mr Jenne later said he had pulled the stunt to highlight the “absurdity” of mask-wearing rules on flights. He said: “There’s nothing more absurd than having to wear a mask until I get to cruising altitude so that I can order Tito’s by the double and snack on pretzels, and illustrating that absurdity by wearing women’s underwear on my face sounds perfect.” His removal from the plane then can be seen to spark a show of support from other passengers with several getting up to leave. According to United Airline’s website, masks should be able to fully cover the mouth and nose – a condition which Mr Jenne claimed his underwear met. He said he has been banned from United Airlines flights and that he had previously been removed from a Delta Airlines flight for doing the same thing. Sky News has contacted United Airlines for comment.
Related Articles
‘Recreating the Future’ with the Lagos Fringe
Breath-taking performances, experimental work, exhibitions among other theatrical activities will take centte stage at this year’s Lagos Fringe Festival. Arguably one of the largest outdoor festivals in West Africa, the 2020 edition, which is on the theme “Recreating the Future” is scheduled to hold from Tuesday 17 to Sunday 22 November, and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Eyimofe set for Lagos premiere
Eyimofe, a Nollywood movie which depicts the quest of Nigerians to emigrate to foreign shores for greener pastures, is set for premiere in Lagos on April 18. The premiere of the movie is expected to take place at EbonyLife place in Victoria Island, Lagos, according to a statement by GDN Studios, which belongs to The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFRIMA 2021: AU unveils calendar of events, calls for entries
The African Union, in partnership with the International Committee of the All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, has formally unveiled the calendar of events for the upcoming 2021 edition of the awards ceremony. The unveiling event took place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently. The unveiling activity marks the formal opening of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)