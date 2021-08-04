Metro & Crime

Man kills 11-year-old-stepson in Ebonyi

The Police in Ebonyi State have arrested a 33 year old man, Martin Odanwu for allegedly killing his eleven year old stepson, Destiny. Odanwu was said to have beaten the boy to death for being outside the home at an odd hour. The incident occurred at Amaofia Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. The suspect was arrested by the Ohaukwu Police Command and taken to the state police headquarters in Abakaliki where he is currently being detained. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba has ordered full investigation into the killing.

She said, “on 27 July, 2021, one Chijioke from Umuogudu Akpu, Okposhi Eshi in Ngbo, Ohaukwu Local Government and one Ekene Ituma of the same address went to the police station in Ohaukwu and reported that around 1:30 am, they heard the voice of a woman crying, that when they went to know what happened, they saw a lifeless boy by name Edeh Destiny 11 years old on the ground. That when they asked the woman, she said the boy was beaten to death by her husband; Martin Odanwu, 33, of Amaofia Ngbo. “The woman said the man is her husband and not the father of the boy. The woman confirmed that she is a mother of seven, that the man is her husband.

She said that when she got married to the man, she had three children before that boy, that along the line, she had issues with him which kept them away and she mistakenly took in for another man, but that she has resolved the issue and the boy has been accepted back by her husband. “I asked her why the man beat the child to death and she said that the husband was sick and she had some illness in her and she wanted her own family to help her and treat the illness. So, all of them including her children went to her parent’s house and spent about four months before the man went back to their own house.”

