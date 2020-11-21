Metro & Crime

Man kills 15 chickens after having sex with them

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Also confesses to having sex with dog, horses

A supermarket worker who broke into a barn to have sex with chickens has been jailed for more than two years.
Shane Waters’ ‘disgusting’ abuse was revealed after a farmer in Accrington discovered a number of dead and injured animals on September 19.
Fearing ‘something sexual’ was behind them, he trawled through CCTV and called the RSPCA after seeing Waters creeping out of the enclosure shortly before midnight, reports metro.co.uk.
Following his arrest days later, Waters told police: ‘I need help. I know what I have done. I just get these urges.’
He also admitted having sex with his own Great Dane and was jailed for 30 months at Burnley Crown Court.
During his police interview, Waters confessed to visiting the farm around nine times in all, ‘but usually only had sex with one chicken’, Lancashire Live reports.
In all, 15 birds died as a result of Waters’ ‘sordid sexual activity’.
Prosecutor Barbara Webster added: ‘He did not like performing the act and said sorry to the chickens after.’
Waters further admitted having sex with his pet dog, telling officers the animal ‘did not like it and growled and bit him’.
The court also heard the pervert has previous convictions for abusing horses in 1997 and 2016.
Judge Sara Dodd told him: ‘Those who kept the chickens are understandably horrified and appalled by what you have done. I have no doubt anyone hearing the details of this case will be disgusted.
‘Your conduct is distressing and truly worrying, particularly in light of your previous convictions.’
Waters was also made subject to an indefinite criminal behaviour order banning him from keeping any animals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Restore Ondo Deputy Gov’s security detail, IGP orders Police Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Ondo State Police Commissioner to immediately restore the security details of the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi. Adamu gave the order to Salami Bolaji in a letter signed by Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police. He, however, issued the letter through the […]
Metro & Crime

NEMA donates N80m worth of relief to flood victims

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over N80 million worth of relief materials to victims of flood and landslide disasters in Abia State to enable them cushion the effect of the disaster. Mr Evans Ugoh, head of Imo/Abia Operations office of NEMA confirmed this on Wednesday in Owerri. He said the beneficiaries of […]
Metro & Crime

Federal lawmaker presents succour to flood victims in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Qua’an Pan, Shendam, Mikang Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Komsol Alphonsus Longgap, has distributed relief materials to 10 communities ravaged by flood and windstorm in his constituency. Hon Komsol, who presented the materials at Shendam Local Government Area, said he is determined to alleviate the hardships […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: