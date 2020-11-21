Man kills 15 chickens after having sex with them

*Also confesses to having sex with dog, horses

A supermarket worker who broke into a barn to have sex with chickens has been jailed for more than two years.

Shane Waters’ ‘disgusting’ abuse was revealed after a farmer in Accrington discovered a number of dead and injured animals on September 19.

Fearing ‘something sexual’ was behind them, he trawled through CCTV and called the RSPCA after seeing Waters creeping out of the enclosure shortly before midnight, reports metro.co.uk.

Following his arrest days later, Waters told police: ‘I need help. I know what I have done. I just get these urges.’

He also admitted having sex with his own Great Dane and was jailed for 30 months at Burnley Crown Court.

During his police interview, Waters confessed to visiting the farm around nine times in all, ‘but usually only had sex with one chicken’, Lancashire Live reports.

In all, 15 birds died as a result of Waters’ ‘sordid sexual activity’.

Prosecutor Barbara Webster added: ‘He did not like performing the act and said sorry to the chickens after.’

Waters further admitted having sex with his pet dog, telling officers the animal ‘did not like it and growled and bit him’.

The court also heard the pervert has previous convictions for abusing horses in 1997 and 2016.

Judge Sara Dodd told him: ‘Those who kept the chickens are understandably horrified and appalled by what you have done. I have no doubt anyone hearing the details of this case will be disgusted.

‘Your conduct is distressing and truly worrying, particularly in light of your previous convictions.’

Waters was also made subject to an indefinite criminal behaviour order banning him from keeping any animals.

