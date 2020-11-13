Man kills, buries girlfriend in Lagos

A 29-year-old man, Segun Titilayo, has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying his girlfriend at Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspect, it was learnt, called the victim, Oritoke Manni (26), on the phone to visit him only to be declared missing by police.

Manni worked as a bar attendant at KC Hotel. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that on October 13, about 11am, it was reported that the suspect put a call to the deceased and she went to Segun’s house but Manni could not be traced or seen afterward. Adejobi said the police then recorded a case of a missing person after receiving complaints about her disappearance. According to him, the police then sent a wireless message on the case and it was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary police action as a practice.

The PPRO said on November 7, Adegbago David (an engineer) of Adron Homes and Properties, reported to the police station at Akodo Area, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu Town, the caterpillar exhumed a decomposing corpse. He said: “The police detectives then swung into action and the corpse was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke’s.

The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy. A manhunt was launched on the suspect and he was arrested.” Adejobi, however, said the suspect was then arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti.

The PPRO added that Titilayo was giving useful information to help the police in their investigation. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the criminal act and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, DCP Yetunde Longe, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter. Odumosu, therefore, cautioned the youth, especially ladies, against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends. He also encouraged residents of Lagos to promote moral values and shun crimes and criminality.

