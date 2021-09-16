Man kills colleague for cautioning him against siphoning fuel

A 29 year-old man, Peter Sodeke, a Staff of So-Safe Corp, have allegedly killed his Senior Colleague, 37 yearold, Omotayo Falowo for advising him against siphoning fuel from some impounded motorcycles in their custody at Ijebu- Ode area of Ogun State. The deceased and the suspect were both staff of the Corp, a security outfit established by the Ogun State Government to compliment the efforts of other security agencies in the state.

It was learnt that the deceased cautioned the suspect who is junior to him to stop siphoning fuel from some of the motorcycles that they impounded, so that if the owners came the next day, they would have fuel to power their bikes. According to the deceased elder brother, Akinwale Falowo, “immediately the deceased warned him against siphoning fuel he turned and was going angrily, then the suspect picked up a plank and hit him on his head from behind, he fell down and blood started gushing out from his left ear.” He said: “On August 10, my brother and the Sodeke were both on night shift, just because he cautioned him from siphoning fuel from the impounded motorcycles that was what annoy him and he went on to pick up a stick and hit it on my brother’s head.

“Immediately he fell down, it was some of their other colleagues who rushed him to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital that night, but he was referred to Babcock University Teaching Hospital the following day, where he was admitted into the Intensive care unit of the hospital after we were made to deposit over six hundred thousand naira. But he eventually died on August 18, we also coughed out another over six hundred thousand naira before his remains was released to us for burial.” Another family member who didn’t want his name in print said the death of his brother was an unfortunate one to their family.

He said when they went to the office of the Divisional Police Officer of Igbeba Police Station at Ijebu-Ode where the matter was lodged, the suspect claimed it was because our brother pushed him that was why he hit him with the plank. “When I confronted him on why he killed my brother, Sodeke said, it was because my brother pushed him from his bike, after warning him to stop siphoning fuel from the impounded motorcycles in their office and he sustained injury in the process, saying that was what angered him and made him to pickup the stick and hit him from behind, but the DPO said the wound he claimed he sustained was not a fresh one, he didn’t show any remorse for his action.”

Like this: Like Loading...