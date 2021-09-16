Metro & Crime

Man kills colleague for cautioning him against siphoning fuel

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 29 year-old man, Peter Sodeke, a Staff of So-Safe Corp, have allegedly killed his Senior Colleague, 37 yearold, Omotayo Falowo for advising him against siphoning fuel from some impounded motorcycles in their custody at Ijebu- Ode area of Ogun State. The deceased and the suspect were both staff of the Corp, a security outfit established by the Ogun State Government to compliment the efforts of other security agencies in the state.

It was learnt that the deceased cautioned the suspect who is junior to him to stop siphoning fuel from some of the motorcycles that they impounded, so that if the owners came the next day, they would have fuel to power their bikes. According to the deceased elder brother, Akinwale Falowo, “immediately the deceased warned him against siphoning fuel he turned and was going angrily, then the suspect picked up a plank and hit him on his head from behind, he fell down and blood started gushing out from his left ear.” He said: “On August 10, my brother and the Sodeke were both on night shift, just because he cautioned him from siphoning fuel from the impounded motorcycles that was what annoy him and he went on to pick up a stick and hit it on my brother’s head.

“Immediately he fell down, it was some of their other colleagues who rushed him to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital that night, but he was referred to Babcock University Teaching Hospital the following day, where he was admitted into the Intensive care unit of the hospital after we were made to deposit over six hundred thousand naira. But he eventually died on August 18, we also coughed out another over six hundred thousand naira before his remains was released to us for burial.” Another family member who didn’t want his name in print said the death of his brother was an unfortunate one to their family.

He said when they went to the office of the Divisional Police Officer of Igbeba Police Station at Ijebu-Ode where the matter was lodged, the suspect claimed it was because our brother pushed him that was why he hit him with the plank. “When I confronted him on why he killed my brother, Sodeke said, it was because my brother pushed him from his bike, after warning him to stop siphoning fuel from the impounded motorcycles in their office and he sustained injury in the process, saying that was what angered him and made him to pickup the stick and hit him from behind, but the DPO said the wound he claimed he sustained was not a fresh one, he didn’t show any remorse for his action.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother removes son’s teeth with punches, hits head on wall

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A mother, Peace Onyebuchi, who residents of Ajangbandi area of Lagos State have described as a mother from hell, has been arrested for using punches to remove all the front roll teeth of her 10-year-old son, identified as Divine. According to residents, whenever Peace pounces on her son, she would use her teeth to attack […]
Metro & Crime

Three more bodies recovered in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Three decomposing bodies have been recovered by security operatives in Kaduna community where killings and reprisals have been taking place since last week. This came as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned of a growing humanitarian crisis following the killings in the area.   Meanwhile, the new bodies were discovered in Ungwan Jatau […]
Metro & Crime

Armed robber nabbed at eatery while robbing customers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

A young man in his late 20s, Ayomide Adebayo, was yesterday arrested at the scene of armed robbery at Akobo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, while he and his gang member were dispossessing customers of their belongings at an eatery. The 3-man armed robbery syndicate who were armed with a gun stormed the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica