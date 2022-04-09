News

Man kills, dismembers girlfriend after paying him a visit in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A middle-aged man named Bashiru Ajadi has been arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering his girlfriend named Ashiata Salimon in Ajadi Arin village, Ayedire local government area of Osun State after she paid a visit to the suspect.

It was gathered that Ashiata went missing four weeks ago after she visited Ajadi in his residence in the village via Oke-Osun. Our correspondent learnt that Ashiata was declared missing on March 2022 by her family member who suspected Ajadi of kidnapping her. She was later found dead as her corpse was dismembered for ritual purposes. Confirming the incident, the Feild Commander of Osun Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said, “One of the sons of the victim and a friend to her mother reported the matter to us at Iwo community. Our men swung into action but before we get to the house of Ajadi he had fled. The matter was later reported to the police and the suspect was arrested at Laupon in Oyo State. “Ajadi killed the woman and dismembered her corpse at Ajadi Arin Village, Oke-Osun, Osun State.“

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abiodun: Nigeria will not experience civil war again

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday restated that Nigeria as a nation would neither experience any Civil War nor break-up, declaring the socio-economic challenges confronting the country will be eventually surmounted. Abiodun made this when he hosted the League of Imams and Alfas in the state at his Iperu country home, as part of […]
News

Retired military personnel protest in Abuja over unpaid allowances

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some retired soldiers under the Coalition of Concerned Veterans have protested the nonpayment of their pension arrears for the past 24 months. The veterans, who gathered at the Ministry of Finance headquarters, Abuja, insisted on getting answers to their demands, else they will continue protesting and demanding for their rights. They were seen with […]
News Top Stories

MTN records N337.7bn revenue in 3 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Earnings hit N975.8bn in nine months lData’s revenue rise by 55.5% Largest telecommunications by subscriber number in Nigeria, MTN, generated a total of N337.7 billion from all its services between June and September this year, the company’s financial statement has revealed. The Q3 result, which was released yesterday, showed that the company had cumulatively realised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica