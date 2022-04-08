Metro & Crime

Man kills, dismembers girlfriend after visiting him in Osun

Posted on Author Toba Adedeji, Oshogbo

A middle-aged man named Bashiru Ajadi has been arrested for allegedly killing and dismembering his girlfriend named Ashiata Salimon in Ajadi Arin village, Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State after she paid a visit to the suspect.

It was gathered that Ashiata went missing four weeks ago after she visited Ajadi in his residence in the village via Oke-Osun.

Our correspondent learnt that Ashiata was declared missing in March 2022 by her family members who suspected Ajadi of kidnapping her.

She was later found dead as her corpse was dismembered for ritual purposes.

Confirming the incident, the Field Commander of Osun Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said: “One of the sons of the victim and a friend to her mother reported the matter to us at Iwo community. Our men swung into action but before we got to the house of Ajadi he had fled. The matter was later reported to the police and the suspect was arrested at Laupon in Oyo State.

“Ajadi killed the woman and dismembered her corpse at Ajadi Arin Village, Oke-Osun, Osun State.”

 

