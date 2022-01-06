Metro & Crime

Man kills father, dumps body in Niger dam

…as suspected ritualist kills female UNIJOS student in hotel, plucks out eyes

The police have arrested a 25-year-old man, Mohammed Buba, for allegedly killing his 52-year-old father in Niger State.

The young man was said to have thrown the body, wrapped in a sack, into the Tagwai Dam.

The police said Buba conspired with his friend, Aliyu Mohammed, to kill his father to inherit his property.

During interrogation at the Police Headquarters in Minna, Buba said he paid Mohammed N110,000 to kill his father.

He said he sold some of his father’s properties to raise the money.

The suspect said Mohammed attacked and stabbed his father to death at his Korokpan, Paikoro Local Government Area home.

Spokesman of the Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said Buba led the police to Tagwai-Dam where the body of the deceased was dumped.

Abiodun said Mohammed was at large.

He said Buba would be arraigned after investigation.

And in another development, the Plateau State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the killing of a 300-level student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Jennifer Antony.

She was killed by a suspected ritualist in a hotel in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Spokesman of the Police Command, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said Miss Anthony was declared missing on December 30, 2021.

Her corpse was discovered on January 1.

It was learnt that the deceased was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences.

The suspected ritualist allegedly drugged the victim before removing her eyes.

Ogaba said the police commissioner has met with hotel operators in the state and introduced new techniques of identifying crime to them.

“We are aware of the incident involving the student and investigation has since commenced to identify and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

 

