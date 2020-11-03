Man kills girlfriend in Ogun hotel room

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 31-year-old man, Rexlawson Johnson, for allegedly killing his 26-yearold girlfriend, Patricia John. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to New Telegraph yesterday, said the suspect was arrested on Friday, October 30. Oyeyemi said the victim was killed in a hotel at Ibafo area of the state. According to him, the suspect and the deceased lodged into the hotel but the body of the lady was discovered by the hotel manager.

The PPRO said the arrest of the suspect followed a report by the manager of the hotel, Adebayo Aladesuyi, that while they were carrying out a routine check of the hotel room, they discovered the body of the occupant of one of the rooms with bruises on her neck, suggesting that the deceased might have been strangulated.

He added: “On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ibafo Division, Jide Joshua, led his detectives to the scene and evacuated the corpse to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu for post-mortem examination. “Preliminary investigation later revealed that the deceased checked into the hotel with a man who sneaked out of the hotel after killing the woman.

“Consequently, the DPO and his men commenced technical and intelligence-based investigation which led to unravelling the identity of the suspect. He was subsequently traced and apprehended by the detectives.”

The suspect, according to the PPRO, confessed that he checked into the hotel with the deceased but they had a misunderstanding which led to exchange of blows between them and in the process, the woman collapsed and died. Johnson said when he found out that his girlfriend had died he left her body in the room and sneaked out of the hotel.

The PPRO disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and diligent prosecution

