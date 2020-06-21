Man kills own children with pestle in Anambra

Police operatives attached to Ogbunike police station in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State have arrested a 34-year-old man, Ifeanyi Apusiobi for allegedly killing his two children in their sleep with a pestle and inflicting head wounds on his aged father.

Anambra State Police Command, disclosed in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed that the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday at the suspects home in Azu Ogbunike.

According to thr police spokesman, the suspect allegedly ran amok in a circumstance yet to be ascertained and attacked two of his biological children, Miss Chinecherem Apusiobi, 7, and Master Obinna Apusiobi, 5, with a wooden pestle on their heads while they were sleeping, reports Orientdaily.

The statements reads further: “Suspect equally used same object and injured his father one Dominic Apusiobi aged 72years on the head. Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed victims to the hospital for medical attention where the two children were certified dead by a medical doctor while the aged father is responding to treatment.

“Corpses deposited at Isienyi Hospital morgue for autopsies. Exhibit has been recovered and case transferred to the state CID Awka for investigation.”

