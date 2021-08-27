Man kills wife, commits suicide in Bayelsa

A 46-year-old man, Patrick Markson has allegedly killed his wife, Hannah Markson with a hammer and thereafter killed himself by drinking a poisonous substance suspected known as sniper. The incident which happened yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, according to a statement by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, along Tombia road. He said the man was living with his wife and children before the ugly incident The statement reads: “Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command, have evacuated two corpses of a husband and wife at Odede Street, off Tombia- Amassoma road, Yenagoa. “Preliminary investigation reveals that one Patrick Markson ‘m’ 46 years, a native of Onopa, Yenagoa, attacked and killed his wife, Hannah Markson ‘f’ with a hammer. “Thereafter drank a poisonous substance suspected to be sniper which led to his death

