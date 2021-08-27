Man kills wife, commits suicide in Bayelsa

A 46-year-old man, Patrick Markson has allegedly killed his wife, Hannah Markson with a hammer and thereafter killed himself by drinking a poisonous substance suspected known as sniper. The incident which happened yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, according to a statement by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, along Tombia road. He said the man was living with his wife and children before the ugly incident The statement reads: “Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command, have evacuated two corpses of a husband and wife at Odede Street, off Tombia- Amassoma road, Yenagoa. “Preliminary investigation reveals that one Patrick Markson ‘m’ 46 years, a native of Onopa, Yenagoa, attacked and killed his wife, Hannah Markson ‘f’ with a hammer. “Thereafter drank a poisonous substance suspected to be sniper which led to his death
Related Articles
Court stops IGP from arresting ex-minister, Gbagi
Akeem Nafiu Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Delta State Police Commissioner from arresting or detaining a former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi. The judge made the order in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1267/2020, following Gbagi’s ex-parte motion for the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
I will sign singer’s death warrant, says Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that immediately the appeal rights of the singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, who has been sentenced to death, elapses he will not waste one single minute before signing his Death Warrant. A Kano Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death on August 10, 2020 for blasphemy against the Prophet of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties over illegal encroachment
Muritala Ayinla Indications yesterday emerged that officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded plans to demolish illegal structures which encroach on the ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in Ibeju-Lekki. The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal mechanics, food vendors and owners of illegal shanties within Apapa […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)