Man kills wife, commits suicide in Bayelsa

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A man, Patrick Markson, has alledegdlly killed his wife, Hannah, with a hammer and thereafter killed himself by drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

According to a statement signed by the Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the man, aged 46, was living along Tombia road with his wife and children before the ugly incident.

The statement read: “Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command, have evacuated two corpses of a husband and wife at Odede Street, off Tombia- Amassoma road, Yenagoa.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that one Patrick Markson ‘m’ 46 years, a native of Onopa, Yenagoa, attacked and killed his wife, Hannah Markson ‘f’ with a hammer.

“Thereafter he drank a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper which led to his death.

“Photographs of the scene were taken, the hammer and bottle of the sniper were recovered as exhibits. Investigation is ongoing.”

