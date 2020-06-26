Man kills wife, dumps body inside well

A 40-year-old man, Abdulrahman Abdulmalik, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body inside a well. The incident occurred on June 14, at Dabawa village, in the Durtsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, said in a statement yesterday that after receiving the distress call the divisional police officer led his team to the scene. He said: “The suspect killed his junior wife, Wasila Sada (19), and dumped her body in a well to cover his tracks. “When he got to the scene of the incident, the DPO recovered the body from the well and took it to the General Hospital. After the incident, the suspect escaped but was later arrested at his hideout.” Meanwhile, on June 19, a housewife poisoned her stepson at Dandume Local Government Area of the state.It was learnt that Ibra-him Sani of Jidadi village reported at Dandume Police Division, that his second wife, Murja Ibrahim (20), poisoned his eight-year-old son, Habibu Ibrahim. “A team of detectives, who visited the scene, evacuated the body to the General Hospital, Funtua, where it was confirmed dead by the medical doctor,” the PPRO said. “The suspect was, however, arrested and she is assisting the police in their investigation. Investigation into the case is ongoing,” he added.

