Man kills wife over bowl of pap

Police in Niger State have arrested a 20-year-old man, Danladi Lawali, for allegedly beating his wife to death over a bowl of pap. The suspect fled after the incident but was later apprehended. He reportedly beat up his wife, Zulai Lawali, over a misunderstanding.

The wife went into a coma and died. During interrogation yesterday, Danladi, who hails from Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna District in Rafi Local Government Area, confessed to have beaten Zulai, who eventually died. He said: “I did not mean to kill her but due to an argument over pap I beat her up, she fell unconscious. But when she was rushed to the General Hospital in Wushishi she was confirmed dead. “I regret what I have done. I did not mean to kill her. I ran because everyone was angry and were coming after my life.

May Allah forgive me. I didn’t mean to kill my wife”. It was learnt that the police arrested the suspect on Friday about 9am. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, told journalists that investigations had commenced. Abiodun added that the suspect would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

