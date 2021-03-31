Metro & Crime

Man kills wife over pap in Niger

A 20-year-old man, Lawali Danladi has been arrested by the Police in Niger State for allegedly killing his wife over a plate of pap.
It was learnt that the suspect, who was on the run and arrested by the Police, beat up his late wife over a misunderstanding in which she went into coma and as a result died on the spot.
During interrogation on Wednesday, the suspect, who hails from Kadaura village via Yakila Gunna district of Rafi Local Government Area, confessed to have beaten the victim, Zulai Lawali who eventually died.
According to Danladi: “I did not mean to kill her but due to an argument over pap I beat her up, she fell unconscious. But when she was rushed to the General Hospital in Wushishi she was confirmed dead.
“I regret what I have done, I did not mean to kill her, and I ran because everyone was angry and were coming after my life. May Allah forgive me, I didn’t mean to kill my wife.”
It was learnt that on Friday at about 9am, Police operatives attached to Kagara Division arrested the suspect based on credible information.

