Arts & Entertainments

Man laments after event planner charged N400K for ‘garri and fish’ served at his wedding

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

A newlywed man has cried out after an event planner billed the sum of N400K for serving a rather usual meal ‘garri and fried fish’ at his wedding. In a viral video that made rounds on social media yesterday, party guest could be seen served garri and fish unlike the expectation of exotic meals in party gatherings in Nigeria. In reaction, the groom of the day, a young man with the Twitter handle, @ TheBopDaddy has come out to lament that the garri cost even as much as making proper meals. “This was my wedding, and it was part of our after party menu…. when my event planner suggested we include in the after party menu and gave me a bill…. I was like wtf, 400k just for garri and fish. But I’m glad most of my guests loved it,” he wrote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke: How female filmmaker threatened to end my career

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is speaking up about a harassment experience he had seven years ago. The famously vocal actor shared on Instagram how an unnamed female filmmaker threatened to end his acting career following an argument that involved him speaking his ‘truth’. He shared: “You’ll never find work in this industry! Let no one […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bigmanity Music Group boss shield lights on record label and artists fall-out

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In this part of the world, Africa and most especially Nigeria, entertainment industry has been one of the fast-evolving industry with a number of talents and quality productions that has placed the Nigerian entertainment sector on the global stage. But one obstacle that has been the greatest hurdle to the entertainment industry in Africa is […]
Arts & Entertainments

How I met my wife on set of a play –Oshinaike

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Toyin Oshinaike is one of the leading stage actors in Nigeria today. He has featured in so many major stage productions in Nigeria, UK and the U.S. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about the journey so far, his experience working with Wole Soyinka, how Covid-19 pandemic affected him as an artiste and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica