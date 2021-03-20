Man laments after event planner charged N400K for ‘garri and fish’ served at his wedding

A newlywed man has cried out after an event planner billed the sum of N400K for serving a rather usual meal ‘garri and fried fish’ at his wedding. In a viral video that made rounds on social media yesterday, party guest could be seen served garri and fish unlike the expectation of exotic meals in party gatherings in Nigeria. In reaction, the groom of the day, a young man with the Twitter handle, @ TheBopDaddy has come out to lament that the garri cost even as much as making proper meals. “This was my wedding, and it was part of our after party menu…. when my event planner suggested we include in the after party menu and gave me a bill…. I was like wtf, 400k just for garri and fish. But I’m glad most of my guests loved it,” he wrote.

