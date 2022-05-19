Business

MAN laments impact of global crisis on local economy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

…demands sustainable industrialisation plan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the precarious situation bedeviling the country’s manufacturing sector currently calls for a national response and sustainability strategy to guarantee the survival of the sector and avoid further deindustrialisation. MAN emphasised that the crafting of a national response and sustainability strategic plan was obviously needed to avert the looming economic crisis that will arise from the impact of the Russia invasion of Ukraine and that of COVID- 19 crisis.

President of MAN, Alhaji Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that the oscillatory trajectory of the country’s macroeconomy and fluctuating manufacturing performances amidst the Russia invasion of Ukraine and renewed surge of COVID-19 in China that are affecting inbound and outbound cargoes were citadels for danger in the long run for Nigeria’s economy. According to him, the association’s findings from its sectoral analysis show that operations of all the country’s manufacturing concerns are grappling under enormous macroeconomic challenges, thereby hinting that the setting up of national response and sustainability strategy plan to guarantee the survival of the sector and avoid further de-industrialisation would be key in all ramifications. The MAN president explained that local manufacturers attributed the unbridled disruption of manufacturing activities to high level insecurity, rising operating cost and the general unfriendly environment.

This, according to him, has made the manufacturing sector’s performance of late very disturbing and alarming for industry stakeholders. To him, many local firms are still heavily challenged in the country and, in addition, the burden of the Russia/Ukraine conflict has compounded it in all ramifications. Ahmed pointed out that manufacturing concerns in the Wood & Wood Products, Electrical & Electronics and Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly groups were all grappling with heavy challenges in the country currently.

He, therefore, affirmed that low confidence in the economy, poor performance and the struggling status of these manufacturing sectoral groups could mean that all is still not well with the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. In specific terms, the MAN president added that peculiar contributory factors such as the prevailing low interest in the productive sector evidenced by shrinking industrial landscape, low support for the manufacturing sector and the overly concentration on trade and services were pointers that the country’s manufacturing sector needed a national response and sustainability strategy establishment. While reacting to the Russia/ Ukraine war, Ahmed said: “In recapitulation, available facts and recent experiences have shown that the emergence of a challenge in one country can became a major constraint with spiral effects for the entire world.

“The learning curves from recent development include the need for leaders all over the world to jointly manage global peace and deepen the cord of interdependence of countries along the line of development priorities of nations and the obvious reality that when disruption occurs in any part of the global economy, only countries with automatic stabilizers and strong internal economic mechanisms will be able to respond appropriately.

“All of these clearly shows that the ongoing invasion of Ukraine will continue to have negative spiral effects on every sector of the economy if not halted as soon as possible. The implication of allowing the invasion to continue for the manufacturing sector will include enormous decrease in capacity utilisation (as factories begin to experience stock-out situations), inflation, dwindling sales, lower productivity, unemployment and heightened insecurity. Certainly, all of these would also have severe implications for economic and social well being of over 200 million Nigerians.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Interview Politics

‘Tourism will transform lives in Osun communities’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale, speaks on Osun State’s tourism vision and masterplan, huge potential, and a public-private partnership (PPP) with Sterling Bank that will transform hundreds of thousands of lives across communities in the state. Excerpts…   Osun, perceived to be an agrarian economy, is in the news […]
Business

Presco’s earnings decline on cost pressure

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu writes

Rising operational challenges have impacted negatively on earnings of Presco Oil Palm Plc. Chris Ugwu writes   O ver dependent on oil and gas as major source of revenue has continued to remain a major factor contributing to Nigeria’s inability to meet up with the global rise in demand for palm oil.     Aside […]
Business

Ponzi: Proliferation as regulators’ headache

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Gullible Nigerians are falling prey to the antics of Ponzi scheme/wonder bank operators, a development that has made regulators’ efforts at curbing the menace an exercise in futility, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports They are back in numbers. They operate in disguise under various names. By Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) conservative figure, three million Nigerians may […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica