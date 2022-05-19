MAN laments impact of global crisis on local economy

…demands sustainable industrialisation plan

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the precarious situation bedeviling the country’s manufacturing sector currently calls for a national response and sustainability strategy to guarantee the survival of the sector and avoid further deindustrialisation. MAN emphasised that the crafting of a national response and sustainability strategic plan was obviously needed to avert the looming economic crisis that will arise from the impact of the Russia invasion of Ukraine and that of COVID- 19 crisis.

President of MAN, Alhaji Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that the oscillatory trajectory of the country’s macroeconomy and fluctuating manufacturing performances amidst the Russia invasion of Ukraine and renewed surge of COVID-19 in China that are affecting inbound and outbound cargoes were citadels for danger in the long run for Nigeria’s economy. According to him, the association’s findings from its sectoral analysis show that operations of all the country’s manufacturing concerns are grappling under enormous macroeconomic challenges, thereby hinting that the setting up of national response and sustainability strategy plan to guarantee the survival of the sector and avoid further de-industrialisation would be key in all ramifications. The MAN president explained that local manufacturers attributed the unbridled disruption of manufacturing activities to high level insecurity, rising operating cost and the general unfriendly environment.

This, according to him, has made the manufacturing sector’s performance of late very disturbing and alarming for industry stakeholders. To him, many local firms are still heavily challenged in the country and, in addition, the burden of the Russia/Ukraine conflict has compounded it in all ramifications. Ahmed pointed out that manufacturing concerns in the Wood & Wood Products, Electrical & Electronics and Motor Vehicle & Miscellaneous Assembly groups were all grappling with heavy challenges in the country currently.

He, therefore, affirmed that low confidence in the economy, poor performance and the struggling status of these manufacturing sectoral groups could mean that all is still not well with the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. In specific terms, the MAN president added that peculiar contributory factors such as the prevailing low interest in the productive sector evidenced by shrinking industrial landscape, low support for the manufacturing sector and the overly concentration on trade and services were pointers that the country’s manufacturing sector needed a national response and sustainability strategy establishment. While reacting to the Russia/ Ukraine war, Ahmed said: “In recapitulation, available facts and recent experiences have shown that the emergence of a challenge in one country can became a major constraint with spiral effects for the entire world.

“The learning curves from recent development include the need for leaders all over the world to jointly manage global peace and deepen the cord of interdependence of countries along the line of development priorities of nations and the obvious reality that when disruption occurs in any part of the global economy, only countries with automatic stabilizers and strong internal economic mechanisms will be able to respond appropriately.

“All of these clearly shows that the ongoing invasion of Ukraine will continue to have negative spiral effects on every sector of the economy if not halted as soon as possible. The implication of allowing the invasion to continue for the manufacturing sector will include enormous decrease in capacity utilisation (as factories begin to experience stock-out situations), inflation, dwindling sales, lower productivity, unemployment and heightened insecurity. Certainly, all of these would also have severe implications for economic and social well being of over 200 million Nigerians.”

