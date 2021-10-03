MAN lauds CBN for stopping sale of FX to BDCs

National President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed, has expressed the support of his association to the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s decision to stop sale of foreign exchange to the Bureaux De Changes (BDCs) in the country.

The MAN boss, who lamented the negative effects of the unscrupulous activities of the BDCs on the manufacturing sector, said though the CBN policy would temporarily hike the exchange rate, this would be temporary and at the end the country’s economy would be better for it.

Engr. Ahmed spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kwara and Kogi states branch of the association, stressing that foreign exchange is not a commodity that should be taken to the market and traded.

He said: “The decision of the CBN to withdraw supply of foreign exchange from the Bureaux De Change is one that the manufacturing sector is fully in support of. Foreign exchange is not a commodity that should be taken to the market and traded. Its availability is intended to allow those that are producing goods and services to bring in the necessary materials and equipment required in order to produce those goods and services at affordable prices.”

Ahmed commended the efforts of the Governors of Kwara and Kogi states, AbdulRahman AbulRazaq and Yahaya Bello respectively, in improving infrastructure, including transport, energy and security, urging them to sustain and improve on the provision of these facilities within and around industrial areas.

In particular, the President stressed the need for the governors to direct attention to the Ajaokuta-Lokoja axis in Kogi State and the Avon road in Asa , Kwara state in order to boost industrial activities and expand opportunities for jobs and wealth creation activities for the citizenry in the two states.

“Other initiatives that will make your states more attractive to investors will include the establishment of industrial parks and expansion of skill acquisitions centres for the growing numbers of young peoples, ” he added.

Lauding the two governors for their roles in resolving the haulage tax which had bothered manufacturers, MAN boss said it is imperative for government at all levels to engage and consult with the private sector more closely, noting that this would facilitate a shared understanding of what must be done to build resilience and emerge stronger.

In his welcome address, the Branch Chairman, Pharm. Bioku Rahmon, said there are certain wearying disorders which the government must quickly address in order to effectively provide a sustainable template of support for Nigerian industrialists.

