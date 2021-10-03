Business

MAN lauds CBN for stopping sale of FX to BDCs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

National President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed, has expressed the support of his association to the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s decision to stop sale of foreign exchange to the Bureaux De Changes (BDCs) in the country.

 

The MAN boss, who lamented the negative effects of the unscrupulous activities of the BDCs on the manufacturing sector, said though the CBN policy would temporarily hike the exchange rate, this would be temporary and at the end the country’s economy would be better for it.

 

Engr. Ahmed spoke in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kwara and Kogi states branch of the association, stressing that foreign exchange is not a commodity that should be taken to the market and traded.

 

He said: “The decision of the CBN to withdraw supply of foreign exchange from the Bureaux De Change is one that the manufacturing sector is fully in support of. Foreign exchange is not a commodity that should be taken to the market and traded. Its availability is intended to allow those that are producing goods and services to bring in the necessary materials and equipment required in order to produce those goods and services at affordable prices.”

 

Ahmed commended the efforts of the Governors of Kwara and Kogi states, AbdulRahman AbulRazaq and Yahaya Bello respectively, in improving infrastructure, including transport, energy and security, urging them to sustain and improve on the provision of these facilities within and around industrial areas.

 

In particular, the President stressed the need for the governors to direct attention to the Ajaokuta-Lokoja axis in Kogi State and the Avon road in Asa , Kwara state in order to boost industrial activities and expand opportunities for jobs and wealth creation activities for the citizenry in the two states.

 

“Other initiatives that will make your states more attractive to investors will include the establishment of industrial parks and expansion of skill acquisitions centres for the growing numbers of young peoples, ” he added.

 

Lauding the two governors for their roles in resolving the haulage tax which had bothered manufacturers, MAN boss said it is imperative for government at all levels to engage and consult with the private sector more closely, noting that this would facilitate a shared understanding of what must be done to build resilience and emerge stronger.

 

In his welcome address, the Branch Chairman, Pharm. Bioku Rahmon, said there are certain wearying disorders which the government must quickly address in order to effectively provide a sustainable template of support for Nigerian industrialists.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends decline by N16bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in prices as bears sustained their grip on the local bourse following profit taking by investors. The local bourse recorded only 43 gainers and 21 losers apiece to sustain downward trend. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 30.75 basis points or […]
Business

Cement: Curtailing rise in ex-factory price

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With the price of cement now N4,000 in the open market, there are indications that inflation has a role to play in the increase on the ex-factory prices as producers deny having hand in the increment. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, these are not best of times for the Nigerian economy as everything has remained challenging […]
Business

Customs battles agencies over clearing challenges

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Nigeria Customs Service has shifted blames on all agencies operating at the borders and seaports over illegal checkpoints, duplication of tables and multiple signatures, which have affected clearing at the borders and seaports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports     Worried by complaints among importers and exporters using Nigerian ports and land borders, the House of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica