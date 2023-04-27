MAN lauds FG for improved crude oil production

With the fourth quarter 2022 report showing slight improvement in oil and gas sector in daily oil production, estimated at 1.34 million barrels per day (mbpd) from 1.20 mbpd in the previous quarter (3Q), the Manufaturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has applauded the Federal Government and its security agencies for reduced oil theft and improved security in the country. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, dropped this hint in a chat in Lagos.

He said that the members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) were impressed with the astute work done on the slight improvement in country’s oil and gas sector, which has been attributed to the improved daily oil production, reduced oil theft and improved security in the country.

According to him, MAN is urging the government to keep track of plans to tackle the menace of oil theft, to boost oil exports and earn more foreign exchange for the country. In addition, he also stated that the association com- mended the government for the effort made to date to combat the cartel involved in oil theft, saying that if these efforts had started earlier the nation would have made huge economic gains. “We, therefore, appeal to the government to intensify the efforts,” Ajayi-Kadir said. While speaking on the- planned removal of subsidy on fuel, the MAN Director-General noted that it would release over N3 trillion per annum for social spending as well as create domestic high valued jobs rather than subsidising jobs in other countries at the expense of Nigeria. On the country’s debt servicing, the MAN DG explained that already, according to the world bank, debt service cost in Nigeria would be in the region of 123.4 per cent in excess of revenue.

To him, this is coming after the Federal Government spent a total of N5.24 trillion on debt servicing between January and November 2022, out of its N6.5 trillion retained revenue for the same period, according to the finance ministry. Ajayi-Kadir said: “The amount puts the country’s debt service-to-revenue ratio at 80.6 per cent for the period under review – a figure far above world bank’s recom- mended 22.5 per cent for low- income countries like Nigeria. “We, at the MAN, frown at borrowing to fund subsidies or support uneconomic ventures. That is, spending the money we do not have – an act which is unsustainable.

“MAN is of the view that the government’s fixation on debt accumulation is un- healthy. Hence it should explore other avenues including opening equity opportunities and offloading/ sales of its real estate holdings. “The government should also make the problem of oil theft, with the removal of oil subsidy regime, a thing of the past to help create room for fiscal manipulation.” In the same vein, the MAN helmsman pointed out that the association wanted continuous improve in electricity supply and resolving all issues on discos profitability and reducing consumption costs and addressing the problem of poor generation and national grid collapse. He admitted that the cost of logistics had gone up due to the poor state of the country’s roads and the lack of connectivity amongst farms, factories, and markets. Ajayi-Kadir stated MAN wanted to see more of infra- structure developments for the benefit of the organised private sector in the country.