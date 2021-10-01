Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
News

MAN lauds Kwara, Kogi govs on infrastructure devt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

National President, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has commended the governors of Kwara and Kogi states AbdulRahman Abul- Razaq and Yahaya Bello for improving infrastructure in their states. He stressed the need for the governors to direct attention to the Ajaokuta-Lokoja road in Kogi and the Avon road in Asa, Kwara in order to boost industrial activities and expand opportunities for jobs and wealth creation activities. Ahmed, who spoke at the 7th Annual General Meeting of Kwara/Kogi branch of MAN in Ilorin, said: “Other initiatives that will make your States more attractive to investors will include the establishment of industrial parks and expansion of skill acquisitions centres for the growing numbers of young people.” While lauding the two governors for their roles in resolving the haulage tax which had bothered manufacturers, the MAN boss said it is imperative for government to engage and consult with the private sector more closely, noting that this would facilitate a shared understanding of what must be done to build resilience and emerge stronger.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Biafra: S’South leaders deny pact with Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leaders of thought from the South- South geo-political zone have dissociated themselves from the purported deal President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly struck with their elders and youths to isolate the South-East region where the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are engaged in agitations for self-determination.   Buhari had in a recent interview with Arise Television, described […]
News Top Stories

Reps move to legalise use, sale of cannabis in Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives has proposed a bill that will legalise the cultivation, sale and use of cannabis better known as marijuana or Indian hemp in Nigeria.   The bill, which has already been read the first time and was slated for second reading before the House proceeded on Christmas and New Year break is […]
News

Anambra guber: Abiodun heads APC Primary C’ttee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun is to head the governorship primary committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State. The seven-member Committee also has Senator John Enoh as its Secretary. The primary is coming up on Saturday in Anambra State. Fourteen aspirants would be participating in the primary. Among the aspirants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica