MAN lauds Kwara, Kogi govs on infrastructure devt

National President, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, has commended the governors of Kwara and Kogi states AbdulRahman Abul- Razaq and Yahaya Bello for improving infrastructure in their states. He stressed the need for the governors to direct attention to the Ajaokuta-Lokoja road in Kogi and the Avon road in Asa, Kwara in order to boost industrial activities and expand opportunities for jobs and wealth creation activities. Ahmed, who spoke at the 7th Annual General Meeting of Kwara/Kogi branch of MAN in Ilorin, said: “Other initiatives that will make your States more attractive to investors will include the establishment of industrial parks and expansion of skill acquisitions centres for the growing numbers of young people.” While lauding the two governors for their roles in resolving the haulage tax which had bothered manufacturers, the MAN boss said it is imperative for government to engage and consult with the private sector more closely, noting that this would facilitate a shared understanding of what must be done to build resilience and emerge stronger.
