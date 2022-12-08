MAN lauds UNIDO, others’ contribution to Nigeria’s industrialisation bid

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has reiterated that it will continue to support United Nations Industrial Development (UNIDO) programmes in Nigeria in its efforts at achieving industrialisation in the country and boost the country’s economy.

MAN President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, made this known in Lagos, saying that UNIDO was very strategic and apt towards creating an enabling environment for the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. Meshioye explained that MAN was ready to partner and work with UNIDO and its partners; including UN Women, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in strengthening the capacity of local Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs)/ manufacturers to produce high quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and healthcare- related products and make Nigeria self-reliant in PPE production.

According to him, the manufacturing sector is the backbone of industrialisation and the engine of growth of any economy in the world. With this, the MAN president insisted that MAN’s collaboration with UNIDO and its partners would benefit Nigeria’s economy immensely in short and long term. Meshioye said: “I applaud UNIDO and its partners, the UN Women, World Health Organisation and the International Labour Organisation for successfully contributing to MSMEs growth and development in Nigeria, with their various intervention programmes. “Our profound appreciation also goes to the European Union (EU) for funding the PPEs project with entirety.

“As you already know, the manufacturing sector is the backbone of industrialisation and the engine of growth of any economy in the world. This goes to show the important role the manufacturing sector has continue to play towards achieving a progressive growth and development in the nation’s economy. “MAN hereby urges MSMEs to adopt safety and health measures in workplaces. It is our conviction that this awareness dissemination programme on PPEs will contribute significantly at improving the capacities of SMEs and for manufacturers to ensure occupational safety and healthy environment at the workplace.” Speaking further, the industrialist stated: “Ladies and gentlemen, please be rest rest assured that as the umbrella body of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria and a leading member of the organised private sector, MAN will continue to support UNIDO in all efforts at creating an enabling environment for the manufacturing sector in Nigeria and in particular in the achievement of the set objectives of this flagship PPE project.

“It is our candid hope that the MAN, UNIDO partnership will continue to blossom and play a catalyst growth in the development and growth of the nation’s manufacturing landscape.” The UNIDO Regional Direction & Representative to ECOWAS, Mr. Jean Bakole, told New Telegraph that PPEs manufacturing in Nigeria started as the objective to raise and strengthen the capacities of the locals, small and medium scale manufacturers to produce locally and keep the project equipment risk to meet international community. Bakole added: “I will also like to highlight that we are also focusing on women and youths and they are already in the textile and garment industry and of course, because they have been more affected by the pandemic. “For us, it was really an important focus of the project. We ensure that the various projects under the EU disbursement funds are not training in isolation but we are working together closely and teeming up with both government at federal and state governments. “We are actually pleased to see the support thick towards the supply of PPEs and UN agencies like UNIDO, UN Women, ILO and WHO have worked together in this coordination and most of all, the Nigerian government has shown a key assistance interest in this project from the very first beginning as we have highlighted and this is absolutely, of course for the project.”

