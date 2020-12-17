MAN, LCCI, NACCIMA hail FG’s decision

Following President Muhammadu’s Buhari’s order that four land borders be reopened for business, members of the organised private sector (OPS) and stakeholders in the maritime sector have lauded the decision.

They said the reopening of the land borders will be beneficial to the economy and prepare the country for the take-off of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) slated for January 1, 2021. The opened borders are Seme in South-West, Illela and Maigatari in North- West and Mfun in the South- South.

The OPS members include Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG).

President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, explained that it was a welcome development for the country’s economy and manufacturing sector in general. Ahmed explained that it was very pertinent for government to reopen the borders at this period for the manufacturing sector’s growth to enable it contribute reasonably to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to him, government’s move to review the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of AfCFTA protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.

In addition, the association’s president noted that the one year land border closure had seen some sectors recording sharp decline, particularly the export group of the association, which clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure. He said with the reopening, the focus of local manufacturers is to bring back the impaired manufacturing sector since the losses are enormous. Ahmed said: “MAN welcomes and commend this bold step taken by government to reopen the country’s land borders. Thus far, we believe that progress has been made on the issue.

“Therefore, MAN is of the view that reopening of land borders is pertinent for economic gains and in line with the core objective of AfCFTA protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.” Similarly, the LCCI’s Director-General, Dr. Muda Yusuf, expressed optimism that the reopening would be much beneficial to many small businesses that depend on cross border trading.

He said: “It is a welcome development. It would be beneficial to the economy and in consonance with the recently ratified AfCFTA. Many small businesses depend on cross border trade for a living.

“Many manufacturers also leverage the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to boost their business. Many also source their raw materials from countries in the sub region.” He, however, said there was a need to strengthen the border policing and management mechanisms to avoid a relapse into the conditions that led to the closure in the first place.

“The biggest challenge with the border management is an institutional issue. We need to demand accountability from the institutions that have the responsibility for border policing and management.” On his part, the leader of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group (MANEG), Chief Ede Dafinone, said that the development would elevate local exporters, whose goods have been trapped at the borders in the last one year.

Dafinone said: “Exporters, whose goods have been trapped at the borders, will be relieved to be able to complete their contractual obligations. Although, I am pretty sure that most, if not all such obligations, have lapsed or been cancelled. “In terms of future transactions, these companies will recognise an additional risk with cross border transactions as they factor in similar border closures in future transactions.

“This may reduce the competitiveness of Nigerian products in these regions and consequently affect our ability to have any competitive advantage as the AfCFTA comes into play.” Speaking on the timing for reopening, the MANEG national president said: “As manufacturers, we are unable to assess the appropriateness of the timing of the borders being opened. But of course, we are happy that it was opened. We could have preferred the borders never to have been closed.”

While assessing the economic losses on the one year closure, Dafinone said: “Exporters have been affected to different degrees. We must recognise here that some manufacturers were still able to export their products by sea and by air (albeit at higher relative costs).

“A large number of exporters were, however, totally unable to engage in any export contracts during this period. In this period, therefore, their market share would have been taken over by products from countries and the possibility of regaining our share of these markets is uncertain.” For the Director-General, NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, the reopening of the land borders by government will stimulate growth of the fragile economy because of the critical role manufacturing sector plays. A Customs agent, Mr. Oladipo Alaba, said that the decision by the government to reopen the borders was a welcome development. Also, a cargo consolidator, Mr. Jayeola Ogamode, who is the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, explained that opening of the borders would bring price of goods down slightly, saying price of goods always goes up during the Yuletide period in Nigeria. Professor of Capital Market and former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, Uche Uwaleke, lauded the reopening of land borders by the President. “The reopening of land borders is a welcome development and timely in view of the festive season. I expect inflationary pressure on food items to moderate in the coming weeks.

I also expect smuggling to reduce while government revenue receives a boost. “However, with the rising cases of COVID-19 every effort should be made to ensure that this does not present a health challenge,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...