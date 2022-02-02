Man losses pregnant wife, kids in separate road crashes in Delta

There was tragedy in Delta State yesterday as a pregnant woman and her two children died in separate road crashes at Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state. The calamity befell the family of one Mr. Victor Oruebor, a native of Agbor. The husband of the woman, an indigene of Alisimie, Agbor, a motorcycle dealer in Boji Boji Owa, lost his first daughter, Divine, a nine year old girl, pregnant wife, Mrs Blessing, 32 years and his only son, Testimony, a two year old boy. While the woman and her son were crushed to death by a fuel Tanker, the daughter was hit by a motorcycle at the College of Education Junction and she died later while being moved from one hospital to another. The bereaved man lamented in tears that life is no longer meaningful to him as the unfortunate loss would make him to live a vegetable life.

He said, “My first daughter, Divine, was killed by a motorcycle at College of Education Junction, Agbor. ‘’My only son, Testimony, and my pregnant wife were sent to early graves by a fuel tanker driver. I was at my motorcycle shop at Abraka Road, Boji-Boji, Owa, when I heard of the ghastly motor accident. I did not bother to visit the scene of the accident. ‘’I was called on the phone some minutes after the accident by someone who I am yet to remember his name asking me to come immediately to the accident scene. I arrived there where I saw my wife’s shoes, then, it dawned on me that my wife and children were the victims. I was heartbroken when I saw the bodies of my wife and son dismembered beyond recognition. “With the help of sympathisers IrushedtoCentralHospital, Agbor to see my remaining two children who were also involved in the accident. When I got there one was placed on oxygen while the other sustained a minor injury.

