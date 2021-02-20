News

Man lured to his death after meeting ‘lady’ on dating site

A man, Michael Victor, has been killed after hooking up with a supposed ‘lady’ on a dating site known as Tinder, lured him to an isolated area and killed him. Unfortunately, Victor didn’t know the ‘lady’ he had been chatting with on the dating site was actually a man and member of a five-man gang, which specialised in using dating sites to lure people to lonely spots and thereafter collect their valuables. The suspects do not only pretend to be women, but rich women.

So, most of their victims believed they would be going on a date with a rich woman, working in an oil company. The incident occurred at Rivers State. Members of the gang, presently in police net are Michael Eneji, 30, Nwachukwu Emeka, 22, and Success Okeke, 27.

The gang was smashed by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari. Eneji and his gang members had also been accused of kidnapping and killing Shola Olaseinde and Mr. Progress Benin Disi, a worker with Shell Oil Services Company, using the same methodology. According to police, on January 12, 2021, the family of Victor lodged a complaint that he had been missing since January 6, compelling the police to launch an investigation and also began tracking of his phone. Through intelligence gathering and with support from the Technical Intelligence Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Eneji was arrested with two of his members. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, three magazines tied together, loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects were said to have confessed to have killed Victor on the very day they kidnapped him. They led operatives to Old Onne Road, where they had left Victor’s corpse. It was, however, discovered that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of the jurisdiction, a Superintendent of Police (SP), Chukwuma Emeka, had already recovered the corpse and deposited it at Okirika General Hospital. Eneji, who got his BSC in Business Administration, confessed that aside from posing as a female on dating sites, he also used to carry out some operations, pretending to be a naval officer. He added: “I tell people I’m a naval personnel and I also wear a naval uniform. In 2011, I was arrested by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) and charged to court.

The case was about receiving a stolen phone, but I was later granted bail by the court. “In 2014, I was arrested by Anti- Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command. We usually pose as women on these dating sites. As soon as we get our victims, we arrange a meeting. If the targets are stubborn, we bring in our lady, who speaks with them via video calls.

