MAN: Manufacturing sector recorded stable performance in Q1’22

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has reported that the manufacturing sector witnessed a fairly stable macroeconomic performance of an aggregate Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI) score of 53.9 points in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, following an improvement in a business environment. MAN made this known in its MCCI, a quarterly research and advocacy publication of the association, which measures changes in the pulse of operators and trends in the manufacturing sector quarterly. The association explained that the aggregate MCCI score declined to 53.9 points in Q1’22 from 55.4 points recorded in Q4 2021. This represents a decline of 1.5 points.

According to the report, the slight decline still confirms sustained confidence of the sector in the economy despite slight reduction in performance in the quarter. However, it added that contributory factors to the decline in the index score for the first quarter, 2022 included eroding disposable income of consumers, high-interest rate, excessive drive for revenue by government, obvious neglect of the economy for politics, the persistent acute shortage of forex, insecurity, the immediate impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine as seen in the hike in the price of diesel, wheat and other imported manufacturing inputs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...