Man marries friend’s girlfriend after he asked him to test her faithfulness

It has ended in premium tears for a Nigerian man who asked his friend to help him test his girlfriend’s loyalty, as both the friend and the girlfriend are now happily married. A lady with the handle @tofunx who shared the story on Twitter, Thursday said trouble started after the said man sought the help of his friend to help him find out if his girlfriend is a cheat or not. However, a quick twist of event saw both of them falling in love and eventually getting married to each other.

Taking to her page, the lady narrated the story in a Twitter thread thus, “It’s just first week of January, yet wahala don full ground. My big brother’s friend asked his friend to go after his girlfriend just to see if she will cheat on him.

The guy agreed and approached the girl but instead of doing as he was told, he, told the girl that her boyfriend sent him. She was offended and offered friendship to the guy. They became friends, hanged out once in a while and ended up falling in love. Yesterday was their wedding. The original boyfriend is in my house ranting.”

